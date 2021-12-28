ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proposal to build massive warehouses along Perth Amboy waterfront going before planners

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XR1rZ_0dXJC32e00

PERTH AMBOY – Two massive warehouse distribution facilities could be coming to the city.

The city Planning Board is set to hear an application from ePort Phase II Urban Renewal for preliminary and final site plan approval to build the warehouses at 1130 and 1160 State St., bordered by High Street and the Arthur Kill.

The hearing will be held during the planning board meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 5, in the second floor City Council chambers of City Hall, 260 High St.

The developer is looking to build two warehouse distribution facilities, with one closest to State Street at 243,600 square feet, with about 8,184 square feet of office space and 45 dock spaces, according to the application.

The second warehouse, located to the east of the other, would be about 800,000 square feet with about 24,120 square-feet of office space and 169 dock spaces, according to the application.

A total of 578 off-street parking spaces are proposed, including 162 spaces and 121 trailer storage spaces for the first warehouse, and 416 spaces and 181 trailer storage spaces for the second warehouse.

Variances are being sought for lot width, side yard and lot depth.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

.

Comments / 1

 

