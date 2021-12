From Bitci, Burn that will go down in history in the World of Crypto. Sharing its current whitepaper with investors, Bitci Technology announced that the total number of Bitcicoins will decrease from 95 billion to 21 billion. The burning of 45 billion units will take place on 31 December 2021. On the other hand, the number of Bitcicoins in circulation will decrease from 10 billion 382 million 611 to 7 billion 867 million 611. 2 billion 515 million Bitcicoins will be locked for 2 years.

