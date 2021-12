It is only natural to ask: why are NFTs so popular? Ironically, a few years ago, during the ICO mania of late 2017, everyone cursed digital cats (and therefore NFTs), blaming the then "useless craze" for clogging Ethereum. The expected reaction by the masses only confirmed that it is admittedly easy to reject a vague though groundbreaking idea.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO