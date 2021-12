By the beginning of 2022, GamesPad will begin rolling out its staking and farming pools and start planning for its first in-house projects. Over the past year, the crypto gaming market has gotten red hot. Part of the reason for that is the fact that NFTs have gone mainstream, attracting plenty of attention from the general public along the way. And at the same time, developers have made great strides in refining play-to-earn gaming mechanics that leverage those NFTs to give people an incentive to play. The result was a new kind of crypto gaming GameFi.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO