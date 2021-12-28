Georgia football masks player availability for Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal amid COVID-19 surge

Kirby Smart Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during the Bulldogs' practice session in Athens, Ga., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. — The Georgia football team has had some players suffering COVID-19-like symptoms this week, according to a source with direct information.

Those UGA players could be held out or limited in practice, depending on the nature and severity of their symptoms.

The CDC on Monday cut the isolation restrictions for those who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and also shortened the time contacts must stay quarantined.

The Bulldogs took advantage of a last-minute option provided by College Football Playoff organizers to close practice on Monday, leaving open the possibility of unexpected absences in the 7:30 p.m. CFP Semifinal matchup against Michigan at Hard Rock Stadium.

An Orange Bowl committee source told DawgNation that Georgia quickly exercised the option to close practice at Barry University on Monday.

The CFP on Monday tacked on the option to close practices, in addition to the other strict COVID-19 protocol in place, amid the surge of the Omicron variant.

Michigan elected to close its practice on Monday after learning UGA’s would close its practices, per the Orange Bowl source. The Wolverines had originally planned to have open practices.

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis indicated on Monday that UM is “100 percent” healthy.

