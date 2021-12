Two players have been handed suspensions after another horribly racist gesture in the world of professional hockey. As you may recall, black hockey player Jalen Smereck was subjected to a racist taunt in the Ukrainian Hockey League back in September. Andrei Deniskin pretended to peel and eat a banana in front of him. He was suspended for 13 games, while Smereck left the UHL completely. Now, it's happened again.

HOCKEY ・ 2 HOURS AGO