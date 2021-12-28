ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

France offers intensive care nurses monthly bonus

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAXNB_0dXJAwza00

PARIS (Reuters) - France will pay intensive care nurses an extra 100 euros per month from January as it seeks to improve work conditions for staff exhausted by the fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday.

“This is about improving attractiveness, training, qualification, working conditions in intensive care units, acknowledging the skills of those who work there,” Castex said during a visit to an intensive care unit in Creteil, near Paris.

The bonus comes ahead of a broader set of measures that will be unveiled next week by Health Minister Olivier Veran to stem shortages of staff on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has seen a record number of cases surge in France, putting extra pressure on intensive care units in public hospitals.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Minnesota sends in the National Guard to save desperate nursing homes: Hundreds are given 'rapid-fire' training to fix care staffing crisis as Covid surges

Minnesota has drafted in the National Guard to save the state's desperate nursing homes, crippled by staffing shortages and facing new pressures amid the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid variant. Some 400 troops without any prior nursing experience are going through rapid-fire training at community colleges before being sent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

'It's never going away': Covid continues to delay medical care at hospitals nationwide

After two weeks apart in late September, Sherry Cohen was eager to see her mother, Sandy, who was in quarantine at an assisted living facility at the time. Cohen, 51, hurried to the center in Washington, D.C., to see Sandy, 82, and was shocked. Her mother’s right eye was swollen shut. A rushed visit to a corneal specialist led them to the emergency room, where they were met by frantic hospital staff members overwhelmed by coronavirus cases.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intensive Care#Paris#Omicron
The US Sun

France suffers Europe’s highest EVER daily Covid case total at 208,000 with 70% of intensive care patients unvaccinated

FRANCE has seen Europe's highest ever daily Covid cases after recording 208,000 new infections in the last 24 hours. Health officials are scrambling to roll-out the booster program with Omicron responsible for a massive spike in infections - but hospital admissions are still well below the peak seen during the first wave of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

France ups pressure on unvaccinated amid record infections

France’s government is forging ahead with efforts to increase pressure on unvaccinated people to get coronavirus shots, as the country reported 208,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday — a record fueled by the omicron variant.Health Minister Olivier Veran on Wednesday defended a government plan to allow only the fully vaccinated to enjoy continued access to places such as restaurants, cinemas, theaters, museums, and sports arenas. The pass will also be required on long-distance trains and domestic flights.Veran said at a parliamentary hearing that the record number of infections means that more than two French people are testing positive every second...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

In French town, record COVID-19 cases hinder vaccination drive

MEAUX, France, Dec 30 (Reuters) - French doctor Christian Allard has noted a side-effect from the record numbers of COVID-19 infections sweeping the country - some people are cancelling appointments for booster doses at his vaccination centre because they have tested positive. Public health authorities in Europe and North America...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHEC TV-10

'It was hard for me to believe I was in a hospital in the United States': Patient recalls weekend in RGH emergency room

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Our local hospitals are at or over capacity and if you need care, you may be shocked at what you see inside. Strong Memorial, Rochester General, Unity and Highland Hospitals have all reached full ICU capacity. Overall, they’re running between 90-95% acute care capacity and a major contributing factor is that they can’t discharge patients who need long-term care because nursing homes aren’t accepting them due to their own staffing shortages.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
Brainerd Dispatch

How full are hospitals with COVID patients anyway?

The holidays are upon us. And for many, that means traveling to see friends and family or simply going away for some fun in the sun. Christmas, New Year’s, spring break — you name it, chances are people will be hitting the road or taking to the air in the time-honored tradition of traveling.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLFI.com

COVID-19 patients continue to overwhelm local Intensive Care Units

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local hospitals continue to struggle with a high number of COVID patients filling up beds. "I've never seen it like this before," said IU Health Arnett Hospital ICU nurse Blaine Day. "We are very tired," said Franciscan Health Lafayette ICU Nurse Elizabeth Ayres. "Physically, mentally,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
BBC

Covid: US reports record infections as Europe's Omicron cases also soar

The US and several European countries have reported their highest daily rises in Covid cases since the pandemic began, as the Omicron variant spreads. More than 440,000 new cases were recorded in the US on Monday, health officials said. France, Italy, Greece, Portugal and England have also reported record numbers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
securitymagazine.com

Medical associations call for policy protecting healthcare workers

Healthcare workers across Canada are reporting that the opening of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages five to 11 has sparked increased anger among some people. This change accompanies escalating violence against physicians and nurses globally throughout the pandemic. According to the Canadian Medical Association, preliminary results from the CMA’s 2021...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kscequinox.com

We need to take care of our nurses

The United States has been facing a decrease in registered nurses (RNs) and it didn’t even start with the pandemic. For a long time, baby boomers took up a majority of the American workforce, and that included nurses. In 2015, it was predicted that over one million nurses would retire, and the pandemic didn’t prove this wrong. A lot of nurses took the pandemic as a chance to retire early, with their health being put at risk in the heat of the coronavirus spread. Nurses across the country were put on the front lines of this battle, forced to work longer hours than they usually did, and tended to those suffering with COVID-19.
HEALTH
The Independent

Mass Covid deaths and full intensive care units are likely ‘now history’ in UK, scientist claims

The mass fatalities and packed intensive care units marking the coronavirus pandemic’s first year will likely not be repeated in the UK as a result of Covid-19, a scientist advising the government has claimed.Professor Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, told The Independent that vaccines based on early iterations of the virus appear to have remained highly effective at protecting against severe disease and deaths from subsequent waves driven by new variants.“The horrific scenes that we saw a year ago – intensive care units being full, lots of people dying prematurely – that is now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy