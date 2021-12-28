ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodhead, WI

Monroe's balance too much for Brodhead boys at New Glarus

By Gazette staff
 2 days ago

The Monroe boys basketball team sported three double-figure scorers in a 69-52 victory over Brodhead Tuesday night.

The game between the Cheesemakers (7-1) and Cardinals (5-3) was part of the opening night of the New Glarus Holiday Tournament.

Monroe got 20 points from Carson Leuzinger, 19 from J.T. Seagreaves and 14 from George Brukwicki to advance to tonight’s championship game against New Glarus.

Brodhead will meet Deerfield tonight at 5:30 p.m. in the consolation game.

Girls basketball

Fort Atkinson 62, Elkhorn 35—The host Blackhawks () went on a 36-13 run in the second half to pull away from a 26-22 halftime lead against the Elks (3-7). Fort Atkinson (4-5) got 23 points from Taylor Marquart and 13 from junior Elly Kohl. Senior Sommer Tuescher led Elkhorn with 10 points.

Elkhorn (35)—Remington 3-0-7, Malvitz 0-1-1, Anzalone 1-3-6, Storlie 1-0-3, Tuescher 4-2-10, Bestul 1-0-2, Champeny 2-0-6. Totals 12-6-35.

Fort Atkinson (62)—Riley 4-0-8, Marquart 8-5-23, Garant 1-0-2, Gray 1-0-2, Pease 1-0-2, Kohl 4-2-13, Neste 2-0-4, Cave 3-1-8. Totals 24-8-62.

Halftime—Fort Atkinson 26, Elkhorn 22. 3-point goals—Elkhorn 5 (Champeny 2, Storlie 1, Anzalone 1, Remington 1); Fort Atkinson 6 (Kohl 3, Marquart 2, Cave 1). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 5, Fort Atkinson 4. Total fouls—Elkhorn 11, Fort Atkinson 14.

New Berlin Heritage Christian 75, Williams Bay 59—At Williams Bay, the Patriots broke away from a 13-13 tie to take a nine-point halftime lead, and then pulled away from a six-point lead down the stretch. King scored 20 points, Randall 14 and Mannelli 10 for Williams Bay.

Heritage Christian (75)—roach 6-0-13, Schmitz 4-0-10, Robinson 1-1-3, Ganier 1-0-2, Bowe 5-1-11, Jones 2-5-9, Johnson 4-0-8, Trotter 8-0-19. Totals 31-7-75.

Williams Bay (59)—King 5-8-20, Mannelli 2-5-10, Randall 4-2-14, Robbins 2-1-5, West 1-0-2, Valadez 3-0-6, McClenathan 1-0-2. Totals 18-16-59.

Halftime—Heritage Christian 41, Elkhorn 32. 3-point goals—Heritage Christian 6 (Trotter 3, Schmitz 2, Roach 1), Williams Bay 7 (Randall 4, King 2, Mannelli 1). Free throws missed—Heritage Christian 7, Williams Bay 8. Total fouls—Heritage Christian 23, Williams Bay 13. Fouled out—Robbins. Technical foul—Randall.

