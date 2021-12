Matthew McConaughey is back to play the ambitious koala bear Buster Moon for Sing 2, Illumination Entertainment’s sequel to the 2016 animated hit. The actor isn’t necessarily one to reprise his roles, but how can you say no to those fuzzy faces? Anyway, his character is always working behind the scenes to keep the New Moon Theater thriving, but if you’re hoping for a McConaughey musical number in the sequel, you’ll be disappointed. But maybe that can be rectified in the hypothetical Sing 3.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO