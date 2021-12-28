Which license should I get?

This will be a single vSphere host environment backing up 2 Windows Server 2022 hosts; one DC and File server, and the other running MSSQL in a small business environment. The current bare-metal SBS 2008 server uses EMC/StorageCraft ShadowProtect which backs up to a 4TB mirror that people swap drives in and out of for offside and it rebuilds the mirror. ShadowProtect can also do incrementals across the Internet too. They do have great support, I can't fault them on that. However, when install a new system is when to stick one's head up and see what else is out there. I see a lot of products out there now besides StorageCraft's ShadowProtect such as NAKIVO, VEEAM, etc. I'm interested in the ones you've tried and why you settled on the one you did or which you wished you had gone with.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO