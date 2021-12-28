ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Which license should I get?

By IT_Architect
vmware.com
 2 days ago

For a 5 person business I bought a new server from Dell with vSphere 7.02 pre-installed:. - vSphere on separate Dell drive system. - It is going to run two, 2022 Server Standard installs, one as the DC and file server, and the other running MSSQL 2019. The MSSQL is required...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

Workstation 16.2.1: vmmon & vmnet not compiling on Pop!_OS 21.10, kernel 5.18.8

Pop!_OS 21.10, kernel 5.15.8-76051508-generic, VMware Workstation Pro 16.2.1. Successfully installed VMware WS 16.2.1. Attempted to start the app, but VMware Kernel Module Updater failed to "install all modules ..." Per numerous tech support articles:. Uninstalled VMware WS. Ran the following, to load required kernel headers & environment:. sudo apt install...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

GitHub installed in AppVolumes?

Has anyone been able to install GitHub into AppVolumes? Is there a walkthrough somewhere? Maybe even one for just a base image install?. Our question stems from the per user install. We're not sure how to install for the active user, what ever user that may be that has logged into the VM.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Import failed because IE10-Win7-VMWare.ovf did not pass OVF specification conformance or virtual har

I tried to import the vm file(OVF) which is downloaded from here (IE10 Windows 7 x86) https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-edge/tools/vms/. and i have checked the system requirements, all passed. But when i try import it to VMware Workstation 16 it keeps showing this:. "The import failed because D:\IE10-Win7-VMWare\IE10-Win7-VMWare.ovf did not pass OVF specification...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: VMware Workstation Pop!_OS 21.10 problem

I update system and VMware Workstation not working anymore in Pop!_OS 21.10. Worked fine before update. Before you can run VMware, several modules must be compiled and loaded into the running kernel. 2 Replies. Visitor. ‎12-29-2021 09:08 AM. I have the same problem and I cannot perform my work as...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free License#Business Software#Tb#Server Standard#Dc#Mssql#Storagecraft#Nfs#Lan#Cpu#Vsphere Essentials#Vcenter Server Essentials
vmware.com

Cannot ping VMs from 1 of 2 management machines

I have recently got my vSphere environment mostly setup and talking, with one strange exception. I have a laptop and a desktop both plugged into my ESXi host's 4 port NIC. Whichever computer is plugged into port 1 can login to vSphere using 99.0.0.13 (the original management network), whereas the second computer gets to hit 99.0.0.14 (Management2). What is strange is that tho both portgroups are setup exactly the same (as best I can tell), only the machine hitting 99.0.0.14 can ping any of the VMs. The other machine can do admin work and console in, but not ping. The problem is tied to the original Management network, since swapping physical ports results in the computers swapping pingability. Of course, everything is set to promiscuous.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: New Server Project

RAM :: 128GB (32x4GB) DDR3-1333 PC3-10600R ECC. STR :: 1x HP 518216-002 146GB HDD (ESXi, VMware Linux Appliance, System ISOs) +. 1x Seagate Video ST500VT003 500GB HDD (Remote Development VM) +. 4x HP 507127-B21 300GB HDDs +. 1x Western Digital WD Blue 3D NAND 500GB SSD (Virtual Flash) +. 1x...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Problem with locked virtual machine after esxi host crash

A few days ago my ESXi host crashed because of an unknown reason. I had to reinstall my ESXi host (on same hardware) from scratch but I was able to restore configuration from a previous backup. But unfortunately there is one corrupt vm. Can't register / start / stop this...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Dell
vmware.com

MIssing virtualwire portgroup when no VM on host

We have a 4-node cluster with NSX 6.4.4 and recently I noticed a strange thing I'd like to have a check with the community. I noticed on one host, that was brought back from maintenance, that the virtualwire port groups related to the stretched VLANs are not present on dVS of the host.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Clone Microsoft SQL Cluster VMs

Hello all, need some advice, please. I have two Microsoft SQL Cluster VMs. The disks are in multi-writer. They are running perfectly on ESXI 6.5. Days ago, i migrated the two vms to 7.0.2 ESXi hosts. Both VMs operating system started, but all the cluster resources (disks) were failed and i couldn't bring them online. I had to move the vms back to esxi 6.5 hosts.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Fix “Critical Error Your Start Menu Isn’t Working”

A critical error occurs when the operating system terminates a program or process due to internal issues. These errors can be triggered by memory usage conflicts, corrupted files, etc. If you turn off your computer while an update is running, your files may become corrupted. Antivirus software may have memory...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vCenter can't access VMs with Thick Provision Lazy Zeroed disk

Hi. sorry for bothering u guys but I need urgent help. I got this warning: There are compatibility warnings. The operation is not supported on the object. Disk '2000' is not moving, so any transform requests will not be honored." I updated our Freenas to TrueNas stable, and all VMs...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VM Workstation 16.1->16.2.1 on Ubuntu 21.10 broke everything

I was annoyed to find shared VMs gone in 16, I was able to limp along and everything was fine until I "upgraded" and now I can't even create a VM. VMware Workstation unrecoverable error: (mks) ISBRendererComm: Lost connection to mksSandbox (2878) A log file is available in "/home/ndavie/Documents/vmware/AME 21H1/vmware.log".
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMweare vCenter Converter Standalone 6.2.0.1

I would like to virtualize a machine equipped with Windows 7 Professional 64bit Service pack1, using VmWeare vCenter convertre Standalone version 6.2.0.1 of 2017. During the installation I select the Local mode, but at the end of the setup, before it shows the setup end screen, the following warning appears "The service could not be started", then, once the message is closed, click on finish. Once installed I try to start it, but I get the following warning "VMware vCenter Converter Standalone Server installed but not running. When VM ....... The server is not running, you will not be able to connect to the local server. Do you want to start it now? "Pressing yes or no always opens the server connection page. How come it does this even though I have selected local installation?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMWare Tools make my VMWare Workstation is so slow.

I have installed a virtual macOS 10.15.7 on VMWare 16.2.1. Everything is OK until I installed VMWare Tools to fix screen resolution like normal. Weirdly is, when I resize the VMWare's window smaller, it reaches a size that the Mac doesn't have any problems, it's smooth. Bigger than that size, or even I enter to full-screen mode, it becomes laggy, late responses for both my virtual Mac and my main Window 10.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Backup software recommendations for a small business

This will be a single vSphere host environment backing up 2 Windows Server 2022 hosts; one DC and File server, and the other running MSSQL in a small business environment. The current bare-metal SBS 2008 server uses EMC/StorageCraft ShadowProtect which backs up to a 4TB mirror that people swap drives in and out of for offside and it rebuilds the mirror. ShadowProtect can also do incrementals across the Internet too. They do have great support, I can't fault them on that. However, when install a new system is when to stick one's head up and see what else is out there. I see a lot of products out there now besides StorageCraft's ShadowProtect such as NAKIVO, VEEAM, etc. I'm interested in the ones you've tried and why you settled on the one you did or which you wished you had gone with.
SMALL BUSINESS
vmware.com

[vRO 8.6.1] - Cannot add new node

We have a cluster with 3 nodes on the same vlan. We try to remove one node of this cluster to add a new node from another vlan on an other datacenter. - Update custom certificate with new SAN for the future new node : vracli certificate ingress --sha256 7431e5f4c3xxxxxxxx --set vrodit_my_certificate.pem.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Install ESXi 6.7.x on a server that has ESXi 7.0.x pre-installed (Downgrade ESXi version)

I've recently got 2 new ESXi hosts pre-installed with ESXi version 7.0U1 and we need to add those to the vCenter server. However, the vCenter server is currently running on version 6.7.x and for some commercial reasons, the vCenter server cannot be upgraded to 7.0.x at this moment. So, downgrade of ESXi version is the only option to add the hosts to the vCenter server. I checked that but the downgrade through the roll back option (Shift+R) isn't available and it says "No alternate hypervisor to roll back to". Based on a few forum posts and blogs, I could find that re-installation of ESXi (6.7.x) on the server is the only option to downgrade it.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy