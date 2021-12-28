ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Boise State pulls out of Arizona Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
The Arizona Bowl has been canceled after Boise State pulled out of it and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues....

hutchpost.com

Hutch Post

NCAA Bowl Game Results from Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kennedy Brooks ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns as No. 14 Oklahoma rode a dominant first half to beat No. 15 Oregon 47-32 in the Alamo Bowl. Caleb Williams threw three touchdown passes and the Sooners gave interim coach Bob Stoops career win No. 191 and a special family moment when he hugged son Drake, an Oklahoma wide receiver, after a first-half touchdown. Oregon rallied with three touchdowns in the third quarter but couldn't stop the Sooners' offense late.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hutch Post

Holiday Bowl scrapped as virus issues hit UCLA just before kickoff

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Holiday Bowl has become the fifth postseason college football game to be canceled. UCLA was forced to pull out just hours before kickoff because of COVID-19 issues with the team. The Bruins were scheduled to face No. 18 North Carolina State at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres. The Hawaii, Military, Fenway and Arizona bowls have already been canceled with virus issues leaving teams without enough available players. The Sun and Gator bowls have had to scramble to find replacement teams. North Carolina State is the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference team to have its bowl disrupted.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Thursday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — D.J. Uiagalelei completed 21 of 32 passes for 187 yards Mario Goodrich scored on an 18-yard interception return and No. 19 Clemson beat Iowa State 20-13 on Wednesday night in the Cheez-It Bowl for coach Dabo Swinney's 150th victory. Will Shipley had a 12-yard touchdown run and finished with 61 yards rushing and 53 yards receiving for Clemson (10-3). Dacari Collins caught six passes for 53 yards, and B.T. Potter made two field goals. Clemson won its sixth straight game to reach 10 victories for an 11th consecutive season. Florida State (14 from 1987-00) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21) are the only programs with longer streaks. Iowa State finished 7-6.
SPORTS
Hutch Post

NCAA Football Bowl Game results from Tuesday

Minnesota beats West Virginia 18-6 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl. PHOENIX (AP) — Ky Thomas ran for 144 yards and a touchdown, Mar'Kiese Irving added 129 yards rushing and Minnesota shut down West Virginia to win the Guaranteed Rate Bowl 18-6. Thomas and Irving became the Gophers' 1-2 punch after Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts sustained season-ending injuries. The two running backs carried most of the load offensively against West Virginia, accounting for 273 of Minnesota's 358 total yards. The Gophers overwhelmed the Mountaineers defensively, holding them to 206 total yards to win their fifth straight bowl game, third under coach P.J. Fleck.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — For the third consecutive week, the Green Bay Packers have the top spot in the AP Pro32 poll. The Packers earned 10 of the 12 first-place votes. The Kansas City Chiefs, who have won eight in a row, earned the remaining two first-place votes and remained at No. 2. The Dallas Cowboys gained two spots to move to No. 3. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers slipped a spot to No. 4 despite routing Carolina on Sunday and the Los Angeles Rams also fell one place after a win as they are at No. 5 after edging Minnesota.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hutch Post

🏀 WSU-ECU Game Postponed

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- The American Athletic Conference has postponed Wednesday evening's men's basketball matchup between Wichita State and East Carolina due to health and safety protocols within the ECU program. The Shockers arrived in Greenville, N.C. on Tuesday evening and took part in a Wednesday afternoon shoot around at Minges...
GREENVILLE, NC
Hutch Post

🏀 Kansas Rolls Past Nevada 88-61 to Close out 2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Christian Braun scored a team-high 22 points and four Kansas players reached double figures as the Jayhawks rolled past Nevada, 88-61, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Allen Fieldhouse. With the win, the Jayhawks move to 10-1 on the year while improving to 6-0 at home this...
BASKETBALL
Hutch Post

Kansas moves to 6th in AP Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record Pts Prv. 1. Baylor (61) 11-0 1525 1. 2....
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

🏀 Kansas Men’s Basketball to Host George Mason on Jan. 1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host George Mason on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. (CT) in Allen Fieldhouse, the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The addition of the Patriots to the schedule occurred after the Jan. 1 TCU at Kansas game was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the TCU program.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 Jayhawks to Host Nevada Dec. 29 in Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Nevada on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. (CT) inside historic Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Tickets for the previously scheduled Dec. 29 game versus Harvard will be valid for admission to the Nevada contest and will not be re-issued.
LAWRENCE, KS
