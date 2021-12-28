ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German court orders rules to protect the disabled in triage

 2 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s highest court has ruled that officials must draw up rules to protect disabled people if hospitals end up having to triage...

