SPAC Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition prices $75M IPO

By Meghavi Singh
 2 days ago
The Lombard, IL-based Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (WTMAU) has priced its initial public offering of 7.5M units at $10.00/unit. In addition, the company has granted underwriters an overallotment option to purchase addition 1.125M units. The units will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker...

The Baltimore Sun

T. Rowe Price completes $4.2 billion acquisition of New York investment firm

T. Rowe Price Group completed its planned acquisition of New York-based Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 billion Wednesday, making its first big expansion into private markets as it looks to grow beyond its better-known mutual fund retirement business. The Baltimore-based money management firm said it acquired 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, an alternative credit manager with $53 billion of capital ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Seeking Alpha

Brooklyn Immuno wins Bullish views at Cantor; sees a potential partnership

Cantor Fitzgerald has started the coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX -2.9%) with an Overweight recommendation arguing that the company could attract a partnership for its experimental cancer therapy IRX-2. IRX‑2, a mixed, human-derived cytokine product, is currently undergoing studies targeting several types of cancer. A Phase 2B study called INSPIRE...
BROOKLYN, NY
John Stanfield
MarketWatch

Reborn Coffee files for IPO

Reborn Coffee Inc., which operates retail locations and kiosks, on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Norilsk Nickel: An Undervalued Opportunity

Addressing ESG within the Firm. May I introduce readers to a company that presents an interesting investment opportunity: Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) (OTCPK:NILSY). Nornickel is a company whose stock performance has honestly not been that bad, but the company has seen better days in other matters. Nornickel is primarily known as...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Renewable Energy#Noble Group#Public Accounting#Wtmau#Wtmar#Company#Welsbach Holdings#Talaxis#Coo#Stanfield Associates#Chardan Capital Markets
Seeking Alpha

Omnicell completes $100M acquisition of ReCept

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) completed the acquisition of ReCept Holdings for $100M in cash, subject to adjustments. The addition of ReCept’s specialty pharmacy management services for health systems, provider groups, and federally qualified health centers expands Omnicell’s Advanced Services portfolio to address the specialty pharmacy market. ReCept recorded annual recurring...
BUSINESS
WestfairOnline

Greenwich SPAC Aetherium Acquistion prices IPO

Aetherium Acquisition Corp., a newly organized special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) based in Greenwich, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 10 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable...
GREENWICH, CT
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Athena Technology Acquis Filed by: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Filed by Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Commission File No.: 001-40209. Subject Company: Heliogen, Inc. In connection with the previously announced business combination between Athena Technology...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Reality Bites: Two-Thirds of 2021 IPOs Trade Below Offering

Experts attribute the weakness to indications that central banks will lift interest rates next year and to the heavy supply of IPOs. Not everything that glitters is gold. While initial public offering volume has hit a record high this year, two-thirds of companies that went public during 2021 are now trading below their IPO prices, according to The Wall Street Journal.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

BeyondSpring EPS misses by $0.10

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.48 misses by $0.10. As of September 30, 2021, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $91.6M. The company believes it has sufficient cash to support its ongoing clinical programs over the next year, including its immuno-oncology pipeline.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

SenseTime shares rise in Hong Kong debut

Shares of SenseTime Group Inc. rose in their Hong Kong trading debut, after the Chinese artificial-intelligence company raised 5.55 billion Hong Kong dollars ($711.8 million) in an initial public offering despite its blacklisting by the U.S.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

10 Best Upcoming IPOs to Watch in 2022

Possible new IPOs in 2022 are highlighted by big players in food, fintech and communications. 10 top upcoming IPOs to watch in 2022. Over the past year, a number of hot companies underwent initial public offerings, but that doesn't mean investors looking for the best new upcoming IPO in 2022 have nowhere to turn. Yes, a record-setting 1,000 companies went public in 2021, raising $315 billion as of late December – and smashing the previous record of less than $200 billion. Roblox Corp. (ticker: RBLX), Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) and Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) were some of the year's most notable debuts. But there's still appetite for a number of private companies yet to take the dive, whether they opt for a traditional IPO, a direct listing or the special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, route. Here are 10 of the most anticipated potential IPOs to watch in 2022.
STOCKS
Benzinga

ProShares Seeks To Launch Metaverse-Themed ETF — Apple, Meta And This Chipmaker Would Be Its Largest Holdings

ProShares is looking to launch the ProShares Metaverse Theme exchange-traded fund to capitalize on the trend surrounding virtual places. What Happened: The ProShares Metaverse Theme ETF would track the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index, according to a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, first noted on Bloomberg. One...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

