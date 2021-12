The accelerated digital transformation amid the pandemic has spotlighted the technology teams, specifically developers. From ordering food to finding medical assistance nearby, fulfilling any product or service via apps or websites depends on how well their codes have been written and how well-defined and precise their algorithms are. It's no surprise that tech hiring managers are handpicking their developers, focusing on technologists with end-to-end coding skills and thereby, full stack developers are in high demand. Industry reports suggest that the 'full stack developer' was the fourth most in-demand job role in 2020.*

