Custom I6 Made From Two Lada Four-Cylinder Engines Laughs At Your 2JZ

This car is a stunning cross between modern and old school muscle, and it's fantastic!. Chevy Tri-Fives are some of the most popular vehicles within the American hot rodding community because of their incredibly unique and iconic style. So, of course, just like any facet of the car community with these traits, these cars have gained a massive following throughout their time in the automotive world. This has led the tri-fives to become a hot commodity and, as such, have risen in price and lowered availability. So it is always an awesome opportunity to get your hands on an even more unique version of these cars as this one is. With plenty of intricate design, utility, and sportiness, this car is the perfect choice for any hardcore Chevy fan.

CARS ・ 27 DAYS AGO