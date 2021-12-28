Tide guests over with assertively seasoned pan-seared shrimp

Thick and delicious, this Slow Cooker Ultimate Beef Chili uses two different kinds of meat to make the perfect, hearty comfort meal. I think we can all agree the chili is one of those meals that is super comforting. When it's cold outside, all I want to do is curl up on the couch with a hot bowl of chili and some crackers and watch a movie. This Slow Cooker Ultimate Beef Chili is packed with all the flavor. I've made it with stew meat and ground beef to really make this a super hearty chili recipe. I love that you can throw this is the slow cooker and not have to lift a finger until it's done and ready for dinnertime. Those are some of the best meals ever, right? If you want a deliciously simple and rich chili, you can't pass up this Slow Cooker Ultimate Beef Chili recipe.

