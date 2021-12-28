ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Tide guests over with assertively seasoned pan-seared shrimp

By Life
HeraldNet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re hosting a holiday cocktail party, you want something easy, elegant and finger-friendly to pair with that flute of bubbly. If you’re serving dinner, a passed appetizer to hold guests until the main meal is in order. In either case, it’s tough to go wrong with...

www.heraldnet.com

FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

New Spaghetti Restaurant Opening, Offering Cheap Eats

Grab yourself a big bucket of pasta.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Dinner doesn’t prepare itself. And yet, when you have a hungry family and busy work schedule, it can be difficult to whip up something delicious at home, and yet stopping off at a fast-food restaurant can not only become repetitive, but surprisingly expensive when feeding a larger family. By the Bucket wants to change that.
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
williams-sonoma.com

These are the Four Secrets to the Best Prime Rib Ever

Prime rib is a holiday staple, and for good reason – it feels special and impressive, worthy of a celebratory holiday meal but doesn’t require a ton of hands-on time. Although it’s a roast, it can be on the pricey side so you want to make sure to get it right; there’s nothing more disappointing than a dry prime rib. So what is the secret to the best prime rib ever? It comes down to a few simple tips – read on to find out!
RECIPES
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
Shape Magazine

Giada De Laurentiis Says This 4-Ingredient Pasta Dish Is Like 'a Hug In a Bowl'

This story originally appeared on EatingWell.com by Karla Walsh. If you have 5 minutes to invest in prep time and four ingredients on hand, then you have all it takes to whip up "one big skillet of comfort," according to pasta pro Giada De Laurentiis who recently made fans swoon over this recipe on Instagram. (ICYMI, this is the #1 mistake Giada De Laurentiis says nearly everyone makes with homemade pasta.)
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily News Online

DeSmit: Give me a tuna and relish and hold the lettuce

It is on occasion that I crave a tuna sandwich with sweet relish and a large slab of iceburg lettuce. I had cans of tuna already on the shelf at home, two jars of relish and some fresh kaiser rolls. I was lacking lettuce. Now, I’m a thrifty shopper, forced...
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Slow Cooker Ultimate Beef Chili

Thick and delicious, this Slow Cooker Ultimate Beef Chili uses two different kinds of meat to make the perfect, hearty comfort meal. I think we can all agree the chili is one of those meals that is super comforting. When it's cold outside, all I want to do is curl up on the couch with a hot bowl of chili and some crackers and watch a movie. This Slow Cooker Ultimate Beef Chili is packed with all the flavor. I've made it with stew meat and ground beef to really make this a super hearty chili recipe. I love that you can throw this is the slow cooker and not have to lift a finger until it's done and ready for dinnertime. Those are some of the best meals ever, right? If you want a deliciously simple and rich chili, you can't pass up this Slow Cooker Ultimate Beef Chili recipe.
RECIPES
Mashed

What Martha Stewart Does With Her Leftover Candy Canes

If you're at all into cooking and entertaining, chances are you're familiar with Martha Stewart, an OG food celebrity and hostessing expert whose career-sharing recipes, lifestyle tips, and "good [things]" (via AZ Quotes) launched in 1990, when Stewart was 49-years-old and recently divorced, with the publication of the first issue of her long-running magazine Martha Stewart Living (via her official website). Ever since then, she's been holding forth on how to make sophisticated but approachable food, advising on which kitchen items to keep on hand in the pantry or freezer, and hosting series ranging from PBS's "Martha Stewart's Cooking School" (via PBS) to "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" with unlikely co-host Snoop Dogg.
RECIPES
The Morning Call

From spicy snacks to delicious drinks, these grocery trends are heading our way in 2022

From spicy snacks to watermelon drinks, our supermarkets are sure to have some tasty trends headed our way in 2022. We have the shopping predictions from three chains that operate in the Lehigh Valley: Weis Markets, Whole Foods and Giant. We also asked about supply chain issues that continue to affect our area. Here’s what they had to say: Healthy new year Dennis Curtin, spokesman for Weis, ...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

