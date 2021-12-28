Tide guests over with assertively seasoned pan-seared shrimp

If you're at all into cooking and entertaining, chances are you're familiar with Martha Stewart, an OG food celebrity and hostessing expert whose career-sharing recipes, lifestyle tips, and "good [things]" (via AZ Quotes) launched in 1990, when Stewart was 49-years-old and recently divorced, with the publication of the first issue of her long-running magazine Martha Stewart Living (via her official website). Ever since then, she's been holding forth on how to make sophisticated but approachable food, advising on which kitchen items to keep on hand in the pantry or freezer, and hosting series ranging from PBS's "Martha Stewart's Cooking School" (via PBS) to "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" with unlikely co-host Snoop Dogg.
Comments / 0