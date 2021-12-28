ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bay Area Blues

By Tom King
wsau.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. As the Jefferson Airplane slowed and then stopped their touring in late 1971-early 1972, it gave the “side-project” of Jack Casady and Jorma Kaukonen the ability to do more shows and more recording. Hot Tuna’s 2nd LP of the...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
scotscoop.com

Bay Area Bites Ep. 3: Spoon & Fork

Welcome to the third and final episode of Bay Area Bites! Along with my good friend Meg, I have explored restaurants across the Bay to test out their food. In this episode, we review a local Thai restaurant called Spoon & Fork. Isabelle Nunes is a senior at Carlmont High...
SAN MATEO, CA
pacificsun.com

Remaking the Monster—Bay Area Band Realigns on EP

The timeline leading up to the release of Modern Monsters’ self-titled EP twists and turns so much, even founding guitarist Rich Wells struggles to keep track of events. “Our sound was already changing,” Wells says. “Most of the band members had a heavy rock and metal influence inside of them that we weren’t really pushing out yet.”
ROCK MUSIC
SFGate

Our favorite Bay Area Instagrams of 2021

As the SF Bay Area continued to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in 2021, many residents looked to find an escape from the continuing difficult news. One of those escapes was Instagram, where many Bay Area photographers reminded us that there is much to be happy and grateful about living in one of the most beautiful places on Earth.
INTERNET
KQED

Prophesying the Future of Bay Area Theater is a Community Effort

In Greek mythology, Cassandra has the power to foretell the future, but is cursed by the fact that no one listens to her. In various renditions of the story she appears maddened, distraught, as only one who knows of an oncoming and unstoppable horror might. “There’s inflation and pollution /...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Jorma Kaukonen
Person
Jack Casady
SFGate

How to get into astronomy and astrophotography in the Bay Area

There’s something truly captivating about looking up at the night sky and pondering the nature of the stars above us. While that may sound overly lyrical or philosophical, humanity has been studying the stars for millennia now, and questions about our place in the universe and even the solar system have come to the forefront with newer and better technology.
ASTRONOMY
wsau.com

Following A Classic Is Tough

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. How tough is it to follow up one of the best albums of all time? We found out in late 1971 when Carole King released her 2nd LP of the year…”Music”. It, of course, was the follow up to “Tapestry” which was still on the charts at the time.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
San Francisco Chronicle

18 notable Bay Area restaurant closures of 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, we’re looking at some of the most notable restaurant closures from the year gone by — establishments that left an indelible mark on the dining landscape in the Bay Area like Sweet Booth, a pioneer of boba in Oakland, and Namu Gaji, a groundbreaking California-Korean restaurant.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferson Airplane#Blues Songs#Casaday
Thrillist

Our Favorite New Dishes in the Bay Area This Year

With such a tumultuous past couple of years, especially for the restaurant industry, the number of new restaurants that debuted in the Bay Area within the past year alone has been impressive. As for non-brick-and-mortar food establishments, many of the new pop-ups, pickup and delivery-only food businesses, and home-based food ventures were actually born out of pandemic survival pivots, but have grown so popular, they’re likely to stick around for a while longer. As one theme of this ongoing pandemic has been to appreciate the small things in life, this year we’re highlighting the best dishes we ate at new restaurants across the Bay. Here’s to another year of hopeful eating, and looking forward to fortunate food futures.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Lite FM

NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
audioinkradio.com

Slash Recalls the Album That Made Him Want to Pick Up a Guitar

Slash says there was a specific moment when he knew he wanted to play guitar. Slash seems like he was born playing guitar, but just like everyone else, there was a time he didn’t play. Early on in life, he heard a certain record, and from there on, felt inspired to become the best guitarist he could. The rest is rock ‘n’ roll history.
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance Due to Positive COVID Test

LL Cool J is pulling out of this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022″ after testing positive for COVID-19. The ABC special, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, is still moving forward as planned with hosts Seacrest and Liza Koshy, but will have to make an adjustment due to the hip-hop star’s absence. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,'” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
metalinjection

Watch The Full OZZY OSBOURNE Documentary The Nine Lives Of OZZY OSBOURNE

Biography is now streaming The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne in full on their YouTube channel. The documentary looks at Ozzy Osbourne's life in full, from his early childhood days to modern times. "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne traces Ozzy’s life from his childhood in poverty and time...
MUSIC
knoxvillewolf.com

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín dies at 53 from COVID complications

Carlos Marín, of multi-national quartet Il Divo, died Sunday of COVID complications. He was 53. Marín had been hospitalized on Dec. 8 in the Intensive Care Unit of the Manchester Royal Hospital while on tour in the U.K. Marín’s death was announced by Il Divo via the group’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
coloradomusic.org

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin Dies Aged 53 // Other Notable Musicians Deaths

Carlos Marin (from the Il Divo website) Il Divo’s Carlos Marin has died aged 53, the classical group has announced. Marin would be “missed by his friends, family and fans”, a statement on social media said. “There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.”
MUSIC
ABC10

Midtown Sacramento's Holy Diver closes permanently

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Midtown Sacramento's popular hard rock music venue, Holy Diver, announced it was closing for good on its social media platforms on Sunday. "Until we meet again" was the cryptic caption on the venue's Facebook page with a photo of an empty stage that left many commenters wondering if the venue would be returning in the new year.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Effingham Radio

Quick Takes: Brian May, Journey, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder

Queen's Brian May is urging everyone to get the covid vaccine. The legendary guitarist, who has been battling the virus for over a week, spoke to fans over social media, with Blabbermouth transcribing, “There are so many people in hospitals right now who weren't jabbed who are right on the line between life and death. And I can't emphasize to you enough — this is not the response that my body would have made on its own. It's making this response because I've had three Pfizer jabs. And I beg you and implore you to go and get jabbed if you're not already, 'cause you need the help. I lost one of my very best friends to covid very early on; in six days, it killed him. It could have done me the last six days, but it didn't because of the jabs.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy