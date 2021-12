As predictable as night following day is that an overload of hype and excitement will soon run into a reactive wall of snarky cynicism, and there’ll be handbags on Twitter. And so, it is proving to be with web3 which after months of excitement, because we’re all going to be free, frivolous and fabulously rich, has suddenly been under attack from Jack Dorsey, formerly of Twitter, now to be found on Twitter.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO