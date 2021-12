Logan Paul has taken a shot at Floyd Mayweather for allegedly not paying him for their boxing match. Paul and Mayweather fought in an exhibition back in June in a highly-anticipated bout that did well in the lead-up and on pay-per-view as it sold around 1 million. However, months later, Paul posted a picture of Mayweather on his Instagram story where he blasted “Money” for not paying him.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO