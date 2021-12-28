Only a few flights impacted at RDU Tuesday morning

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
More than 7,300 flights were canceled or delayed in the U.S. on Sunday due to spikes of COVID-19 cases as many people sought to travel home from their Christmas holiday destinations, USA Today reports.
RDU crowded on Christmas Eve, not impacted by major cancelations. So far, airlines have not canceled any major flights out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Several people were crowding into the airport on the morning of Christmas Eve to gather with family for the holidays. Reporter: Brett Knese.
A Michigan schoolteacher who tested positive for COVID-19 in the middle of a flight to Iceland a few days before Christmas says she ended up voluntarily isolated in the plane's cramped bathroom for the last five hours of the trip to Reykjavik. "It was a crazy experience," Marisa Fotieo told...
The federal government is doing that thing again. The thing where its COVID-19 response and messaging appears to flail in response to the chaos of what’s happening on the ground — and what’s not happening in the skies. Regarding the latter, the US has seen thousands of flights canceled since Friday, as the Omicron Covid variant keeps burning through the ranks of airline employees. Subsequently causing the number of airline staffers out sick in recent days to explode.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Travelers may want to check the status of their flight before leaving the house. Airlines across the country are cancelling hundreds of flights just before the Christmas holiday. The Omicron variant are impacting staffing and schedules. This is causing delays and cancellations. Colorado Springs Public...
Holiday travel just got more painful. More than 2,000 flights have been cancelled globally Friday and additional nearly 1,300 on Saturday, according to Flightaware. For the United States, the number is around 454 flights either arriving or departing domestically on Friday. The reason behind the cancellations is airline staff calling out due to current surge of the omicron variant.
(CNN) — Thousands of flights have been canceled over the past several days as COVID cases surge across the globe. On Tuesday, another 2,500 flights have been canceled, with more than 800 of them within, into or out of the United States, according to tracking website FlightAware. More than 5,100 flights have been delayed.
Morrisville, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham International Airport will soon offer international flights to Iceland. Icelandair will transport passengers to Reykjavik, Iceland, a tourist destination that also serves as a midway point between North America and Europe. Flights will be offered four times a week from May to October on a...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Flexibility and patience are required if you’re flying these days.
Between Omicron, bad weather and staff shortages, air travel is a major wild-card over the next few days and weeks. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reports from O’Hare International Airport with a look at how one Chicago group is trying to make the best of the situation.
The group from Chicago is just a small example of the thousands of travelers who had their flights cancelled on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They packed their bags and came up with plan B.
“When we launched this trip early in the summer...
A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
United Airlines has canceled 115 of its more than 4,000 scheduled flights on Monday due to Omicron impacting staffing, a spokesperson told Fortune. Southwest Airlines says that while it hasn’t experienced COVID-related scheduling issues, it has canceled about 50 flights on Monday because of winter weather conditions. Still, the...
Comments / 0