Report: Demand Outpacing Supply in Life Science Markets Across West Coast

Cover picture for the articleAs the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, demand in the life science sector has surged across the United States. According to a national life sciences market report from CBRE, the sector is seeing increased demand in high-value markets across the West Coast, causing high vacancy rates and even higher rental...

theregistrysf.com

Report: Increased Office Vacancies Allow for Industrial Conversions as Demand in Sector Heightens

While office vacancies remain high, demand for industrial product across the nation only continues to intensify. Despite the challenges this has caused for both sectors, many investors have taken the office vacancies as an opportunity to fill the need for additional industrial product. According to an industrial insight report from Newmark, some of the nation’s largest industrial markets are seeing high levels of conversion projects.
PLANetizen

Corporate Housing; Supply and Demand

A recent Washington Post article proclaimed that Wall Street investors are buying up subdivisions, turning houses into rental properties, and treating tenants unethically. On one of my listservs, NIMBYs and PHIMBYs* are using this as evidence that market-rate housing can never bring down rents because of this "financialization" of real estate. (Although different people use the term "financialization" to mean different things, my sense is that in the context of land use policy, the most common usage of the term is that "rich people are buying up real estate and that's bad.")
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Booming life sciences demand supports $246 million construction loan for Somerville project

BOSTON– JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged $246 million in construction financing for 808 Windsor, a to-be-built, state-of-the-art life sciences development totaling 353,000 square feet in Somerville, Massachusetts. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Leggat McCall Properties, DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners and...
ARTnews

$22 B. Spent on NFTs in 2021: Market for Burgeoning Medium Rapidly Expanded, Report Says

In 2021, collectors and traders spent $22 billion on NFTs, up from $100 million in 2020, reported the Guardian. The data comes from DappRadar, which regularly offers trade reports and maintains a leaderboard of the top NFT sales. The NFT scene made a splash in early 2021 with Beeple’s landmark $69 million sale of his NFT Everydays: The First 5,000 Days (2021). To many at the time, the NFT craze seemed confined to a highly energized but fairly insular group of traders who did not have strong ties to the art world. Auction houses soon started offering more NFT sales and setting up...
themreport.com

Lenders Reported Less Demand Across All Loan Types

Mortgage lenders are predicting the market will return to some semblance of normal in 2022, at least that’s according to. Fannie Mae’s Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey, which is a quarterly poll of senior lending executives to assess their views and outlook across the mortgage market. Among the 205...
Virginia Mercury

Trucking on: How the industry is battling a historic labor shortage

By Joe Dodson From hand sanitizer and vaccines to groceries and toilet paper, truck drivers are trucking through the COVID-19 pandemic despite a historic labor shortage. Many industries moved workers home during the start of the pandemic, but truckers worked “to meet the needs of this country.” “The trucking industry has stepped up and delivered […] The post Trucking on: How the industry is battling a historic labor shortage appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Fortune

Real estate shock or a big nothing? Experts debate what rising mortgage rates will mean for the 2022 housing market

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve officials were confident through the summer that spiking prices would reverse as the economy worked through supply and demand shocks caused by the pandemic. But that "transitory" narrative has been all but abandoned this month as the latest reading of U.S. inflation hit a 39-year high. Soon after that report came out, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that stubbornly high inflation means that the central bank—which has a dual mandate from Congress to maintain maximum employment and stable prices—is more likely to "look at speeding up the taper."
pymnts

Aumet Acquires Healthcare Supply Chain Startup Platform One

B2B healthcare marketplace Aumet on Sunday (Dec. 26) announced that it’s acquired Egypt-based healthcare supply chain solution offering Platform One, giving the U.S.-based company that serves the Middle East and northern Africa more than 5,000 pharmacies in its portfolio. The acquisition gives Aumet a foothold across Saudi Arabia, United...
Benzinga

Canadian Rail Potash Pact, Productivity Rebound in British Columbia

Canadian Pacific and CN provided export-related updates last week:. Canadian Pacific renews relationship with potash producer Canpotex. Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) has secured a seven-year contract with Canpotex to deliver export-bound potash. The contract, which runs through 2028, is a successor to the current 10-year agreement between CP and potash...
connectcre.com

Longfellow Enters NYC Life Sciences Market with LIC Deal

Longfellow Real Estate Partners, in partnership with Sculptor Real Estate, has acquired 43-10 23rd St. (43TEN) in Long Island City, marking the developer’s debut in New York City. Redevelopment of the project will begin immediately, transforming the existing office building into lab space over the next 19 months. Completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.
fox5dc.com

Rapid COVID-19 tests in low supply, high demand as cases rise across DMV

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Finding a rapid, at-home COVID-19 test has become nearly impossible in the DMV. Regionally, the sought-after test kits have sold out, leaving store shelves empty, but that hasn't dampened demand. The shortage is hitting both small neighborhood pharmacies and national chains alike. As appointments for...
thedallasnews.net

Life Science Analytics Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2021 to 2026: SAS Institute, IBM, Oracle, Accenture

Life science involves the study of living organisms. This study of life science includes all branches of science, such as zoology, botany, biology, and other sciences. Life science is the study that provides a significant perception of the different disease procedures and enables them to discover the therapies and medical equipment. Life science analytics is the software used to take advantage of the study to bring growth in global collaboration based on the grounds of accurate clinical information. The rise in the life science analytics market growth can be ascribed to factors such as the increasing volume of data in the life science industry, requirement of data normalization, and the rising burden of cutting healthcare expenses. But, data security issues may hinder the market growth. Life Science Analytics Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.80% with a market value of $42.23 billion in 2026.
