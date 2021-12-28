ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Havells bags the ICSI CSR Excellence award in its Sixth Edition for Managing the Corporate Social Responsibility in Innovation and Sustainability

atlanticcitynews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company has bagged the "ICSI CSR Excellence" award in its 21st edition of ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, 2021 held in Mumbai on 18th December 2021. Hon'ble Amit Shah, Minister...

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

How New-Age Organizations are Driving Social Impact through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives

As a global company, AiTrillion has a holistic approach to CSR which can be seen through its commitments on its employees, community, and the environment. How New-Age Organizations are Driving Social Impact through CSR Initiatives. Marketing Technology News: Revolutionizing AdTech with Blockchain – How Smart Contracts are Transforming the Programmatic…...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Explainer: what is corporate social responsibility or CSR – and what do investors need to know?

With the world facing an ever-growing number of environmental and social challenges, investors are increasingly expecting corporations to “do the right thing” and contribute positively to the community. This is known as corporate social responsibility or CSR. Investors play an important role pushing firms towards becoming better corporate citizens. So, what do investors (including those of us with superannuation invested in companies) need to know about corporate social responsibility? And why does it matter? Read more: Brands backing Black Lives Matter: it might be a marketing...
ECONOMY
atlanticcitynews.net

PingPong Payments presented a Demystifying Cross Border Business Event to enhance the growth of international companies

New Delhi (India), December 29 (ANI/PNN): Recently, PingPong Payments has organised a Demystifying Cross Border Business Event for the international companies which were dedicated to enhancing their growth. The successful event took place in Mumbai and witnessed an extraordinary response. Industry heavyweights such as Amazon Global, Stelcore, DHL, Vinculum, and...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Great Manager Institute Raises Strategic Funds

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. People management coaching and certification company Great Manager Institute has raised $270,000 from Sanjay Mehta, co-founder and chairman of VCosmos and former MD of Teleperformance; Ajay Kaul, former CEO of Jubilant Foodworks (Domino’s Pizza) and Dr Suresh Surana, founder of one of India’s top accounting, tax and consulting groups.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Gupta
Person
Amit Shah
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Epic Group’s Ranjan Mahtani on Competition, Customer Choice & Compliance

In this Q&A, Ranjan Mahtani shares what Epic Group looks for in clients and how compliance is integrated into the group’s corporate culture. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
njtechweekly.com

At SheTek, NJ’s Chief Innovation Officer Beth Noveck Talks About Solving ‘Wicked’ Problems

SheTek (Princeton), a not-for-profit organization that helps women get started and get ahead in technology careers, held its annual conference in October. According to Chaya Pamula, founder and president of SheTek and also cofounder and CEO of PamTen, a Princeton-based IT solutions company, SheTek is not trying to reinvent the wheel. “It’s about creating a strong ecosystem through our partnerships with universities, corporates, various entrepreneurs and many other associations and groups.” The organization offers programs in three categories: training, job readiness, and mentorship and sponsorship.
BUSINESS
atlanticcitynews.net

Successful restart for the electronics industry in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): On December 16-18, electronica India, productronica India, IPCA Expo and MatDispens, back in their physical format, were held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru and concluded this special edition successfully. Continuing the bounce back sentiment, the business community enthusiastically took part,...
BUSINESS
elpasoinc.com

Frost & Sullivan Awards Schneider Electric for Its Effective and Sustainable Critical Power and Cooling as-a-Service Offer That Enables Enterprises to Focus on Core Business Activities

Schneider Electric leverages a disruptive business model and cutting-edge technologies that enable global businesses to increase energy and capital efficiency while accessing the most effective and sustainable outcome in a pay-per-use manner. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the critical power and cooling...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Responsibility#Csr#Ani Businesswire India#Havells India Limited#Fmeg#Home Affairs#Indian#Jury#Cmd#Havells India Ltd#Havells Csr
dallassun.com

Akums Drugs Pharmaceuticals bags prestigious Business Excellence Award 2021

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/PNN): Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., one of India's largest Contract Drug Research and Manufacturing Organizations (CRAMS), has won the prestigious Business Excellence Award 2021 from CIMS Medica during India Pharma Expo as a Leader in pharma manufacturing and innovation. The 10th edition of the...
BUSINESS
californianewswire.com

Two ACES Quality Management executives selected by MPA Magazine for its annual Elite Women Awards program

DENVER, Colo., Dec 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced Amanda Phillips, executive vice president of compliance, and Sharon Reichhardt, executive vice president of operations, have been selected by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) in its 2021 Elite Women Awards program.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
aithority.com

Schneider Electric Wins Four CES 2022 Innovation Awards For Sustainability And Smart Home Leadership

Wiser Energy Center receives recognition in both the Sustainability and Smart Home categories for redefining home energy management and resiliency. Merten Ocean Plastic, debuting at CES 2022, receives praise as the first home energy solution made from recycled ocean plastics. New Odace Sustainable collection made from recycled materials named Sustainability...
ECONOMY
usf.edu

USF wins prestigious award for innovative excellence in response to COVID-19

Throughout the pandemic, USF Information Technology rapidly deployed new solutions that aided in efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and created applications within weeks that provided financial, academic and emotional support to students. It was a tremendous lift that kept students on track in their studies – all made possible by IT’s pre-COVID technical strategy.
TAMPA, FL
WWD

Capri Holdings’ 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Tracks Company’s Progress

Click here to read the full article. Capri Holdings Ltd. has made strides toward key Corporate Social Responsibility targets relating to environmental sustainability and climate change, human rights, diversity and inclusion, and philanthropy. The company, whose brands include Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace, originally released its CSR report in April 2020, committing to ambitious, measurable goals. Its current report, released Thursday, covers the company’s activities to drive meaningful progress toward those goals during fiscal year 2021, along with some of the major CSR-related activities undertaken during the first half of fiscal year 2022.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Stringr Launches Iconiq to Bring its Award-winning Video Sourcing and Production Platform to Brands, Corporations, and Entertainment Companies

The global news media’s go-to platform for original video sourcing is now available for creatives across multiple industries. Stringr, the award-winning video SaaS platform, announced the launch of its new creator-focused video sourcing and production platform, Iconiq. Marketers, brands, creatives, and entertainment companies can now source and produce original video content with the same speed and ease previously only available to broadcast news organizations.
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

People Moves: Chubb Promotes 2 Senior Leaders in Canada

Chubb has appointed Paul Johnstone, Chubb Canada’s current executive vice president, Personal Risk Services, to the role of Chubb Canada chief operating officer, reporting to John J. Alfieri, president, Chubb Canada. In this new role, Johnstone will have executive operating responsibility for the organization’s retail property/casualty insurance business, including...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: Science and technology are the key to a sustainable future – we must incentivise innovation

There were significant achievements at Cop26. Commitments on coal reduction from the biggest polluters. Major promises on greenhouse gas emissions. More climate funding for developing countries. Recognition from global finance leaders, including Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England, that investing in polluting sectors won’t be profitable in the long run.It is important that we take heed of those who are going to be living the consequences of steps taken or not taken in the next couple of decades – Greta Thunberg has reset the ground rules.However, we must ensure that we don’t miss out on opportunities to...
SCIENCE
The Daily Planet

SOL up for Innovation Award

Since 2011, local company SOL Paddle Boards has been constantly evolving and creating new technology, including the recently released GalaXy Stringer System makes for a more rigid board that’s also easier to control. The system has been nominated for an Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award this year, the company’s first-ever nomination.
RETAIL
investing.com

Remote teams, the new HQ and virtual company culture: the future of hybrid work

In May 2021, alongside other business leaders, IWG’s CEO Mark Dixon makes his predictions for the future of work in late 2021 and beyond. What will ‘going to work’ look like, post-pandemic? At The Economist’s virtual roundtable, IWG’s CEO and Founder Mark Dixon reviewed what has, for many, been a year of predominantly remote working. Joined in the debate by industry leaders from Aviva (LON: AV ), Boston Consulting Group, Accor (PA: ACCP ) and Superdry, Dixon debated these key issues around the sentiment, logistics and realities of the return to work.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy