Youngstown, OH

Man taken to hospital after Youngstown stabbing

By Jonathan Renforth
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- One man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened just after 3:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Hawthorne Street in Youngstown.

Police tell us this was a domestic incident and that female suspect is now in custody.

Police say that the victim is in stable condition.

Comments / 2

Glenna McNeil
2d ago

Look it wasn't a gun. Violence needs to stop. Treat people the way you want to be treated. Show kindness.

Reply
4
 

