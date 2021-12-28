Man taken to hospital after Youngstown stabbing
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- One man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed Tuesday morning.
Police say it happened just after 3:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Hawthorne Street in Youngstown.
Police tell us this was a domestic incident and that female suspect is now in custody.
Police say that the victim is in stable condition.
