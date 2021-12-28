ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong mulls mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for school children: Reports

atlanticcitynews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong, December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Hong Kong is considering mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for schoolchildren due to the spread of Omicron cases, the South China Morning Post newspaper...

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China removes Tiananmen Square massacre memorials from 2 more Hong Kong universities

Following the removal, of the “Pillar of Shame” sculpture at the University of Hong Kong, Chinese authorities quietly removed two more memorials to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre on Friday. Radio Free Asia reported on Friday, that authorities removed a 21-foot-tall bronze replica of the “Goddess of Democracy”...
CHINA
AFP

Leading uproar, US says new media closure hurts Hong Kong credibility

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday led international condemnation of the latest closure of a pro-democracy media outlet in Hong Kong, saying it undermined the reputation of the Chinese-ruled financial hub. "By silencing independent media, PRC and local authorities undermine Hong Kong's credibility and viability," Blinken said, referring to the People's Republic of China. "A confident government that is unafraid of the truth embraces a free press." Police in Hong Kong, where Beijing has been ramping up control, on Wednesday burst into the offices of Stand News, seizing phones, computers and documents and taking away its editor-in-chief.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#School Children#Covid#South China#Ani Sputnik#Omicron#Who#Greek
740thefan.com

Malawi makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for frontline workers

BLANTYRE (Reuters) – Malawi will make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for frontline staff including health workers and journalists, health minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said on Thursday, as the country grapples with a surge in new infections. Chiponda told journalists the directive, aimed at public service workers, would be effective from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong to require vaccines in offices, schools, Cable TV says

(Dec 28): Hong Kong plans to extend its vaccine mandate to schools and workplaces, Cable TV reported, as the Asian financial hub joins others seeking to boost protection against the Omicron variant. The government is planning to expand inoculation requirements that already apply to bars, clubs, bathhouses, karaoke parlours and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
US News and World Report

Hong Kong to Tighten Air Crew Quarantine Rules Amid Omicron Threat

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities said on Tuesday the city would tighten quarantine rules for air cargo crew to tackle the growing threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The global financial hub has identified several dozen Omicron infections via regular testing during quarantine but neither Omicron, nor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
AFP

China's Xi'an imposes 'strictest' controls to halt Covid outbreak

The locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an on Monday tightened Covid-19 controls to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving cars around town in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months. Restrictions tightened further on Monday as Xi'an announced it would impose the "strictest social control measures", according to a city government social media account.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

This is how China is reshaping Hong Kong

Hong Kong's unique freedoms are being removed one by one by Beijing, through a National Security Law and an Electoral 'patriots' law. Ahead of the Legislative Council elections on 19 December, and as more people receive sentencing under the new laws, here’s why Hong Kong’s global identity is changing forever.
CHINA
The Guardian

Global Covid vaccination failure will harm Britain, Gordon Brown warns

The failure to vaccinate the world against coronavirus will come back to haunt even fully vaccinated Britons in 2022, Gordon Brown has warned. The former prime minister said the emergence of Omicron was “not Africa’s fault”, and added that new variants would continue to wreak havoc because richer countries such as the UK had “stockpiled” hundreds of millions of vaccines.
WORLD
The Guardian

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced over banned Tiananmen vigil

The Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and seven other pro-democracy activists have been sentenced to up to 14 months in prison for organising, taking part in and inciting participation in a banned vigil last year for victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. The former British colony, which...
CHINA
BBC

China: Public shaming returns amid Covid fears

Police in southern China have been captured on camera parading four alleged offenders through the streets in a public shaming exercise. The four men were accused of smuggling people across China's borders, which are largely sealed because of Covid. They were paraded through the streets of Jingxi city in Guangxi...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How democracy was dismantled in Hong Kong in 2021

For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for.Activists have fled abroad or been locked up under a draconian new National Security Law imposed on the city. Opposition voices have been driven out of the legislature. Monuments commemorating China s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing in 1989 have been taken down. And as the year neared its end Wednesday, a vocal pro-democracy media outlet closed following a police raid, silencing one of the last openly critical voices...
POLITICS
Axios

The UK's Omicron warning for America

Coronavirus cases are surging in London as the Omicron variant has officially replaced Delta — a sign of what's likely just around the corner for parts of the U.S. The bottom line: The ratio of deaths to cases will be lower than spring 2020, simply because so many Americans are either vaccinated or have already been infected. But it's still unclear if the variant itself is less severe, and how many people are vulnerable to it.
WORLD
atlanticcitynews.net

Should US Get Tougher on China Over Hong Kong or Use Other Approach

WASHINGTON - U.S.-based Hong Kong observers contacted by VOA have disagreed about whether a tougher Biden administration response to Hong Kong's first legislative election under Beijing-imposed conditions would help to curb the erosion of democracy in the city. Sunday's election almost completely eliminated pro-democracy voices from the former British colony's...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy