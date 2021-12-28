ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Muse Tease Snippet of New ‘Metal’ Song

By Chad Childers
 2 days ago
Have Muse gone metal? While taking part in a recent Instagram Live session, Muse vocalist Matt Bellamy shared a bit of new music while driving in his car that certainly had his son headbanging in the passenger seat. Muse fans shouldn't freak out as it's not a total divergence...

