Muse Tease Snippet of New ‘Metal’ Song

We asked the Hudson Valley to give us their favorite, underrated Christmas songs and the list may surprise you. Now before we get into what the Hudson Valley said, I need to share with you my absolute favorite Christmas song of all time. As a matter of fact, I will go on record saying this is the greatest rock n roll Christmas song ever recorded. The 1973 recording "Merry XMas Everybody" by British glam rockers Slade is in fact the greatest Christmas song of all time, and totally underrated. Just ask true old-school rockers, and they'll tell you it's the best. And just look at all the bands that Slade influenced over the years from diverse genres including Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Twisted Sister, Poison, Kiss, Cheap Trick to The Clash, Ramones, Sex Pistols, Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, The Runaways, and of course Quiet Riot (Two of the band's biggest hits were Slade covers: "Cum on Feel the Noize" and "Mama We're All Crazy Now". I have fond memories as a kid listening to the radio and hearing Slade's Christmas classic around the holidays. In fact, Christmas doesn't officially begin until you hear "Merry Xmas Everybody".

HUDSON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO