FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The finality of the fantasy football season is always bittersweet. Bitter because months of hard work and fun are coming to an end. Sweet because if you’re still reading this waiver wire column, you have a shot at your league’s title. Depending on your league size and rules, the waiver wire this week will have a few players worth adding to help you win it all. The list may be short, but that’s only because you only have one game left to get through. Even if they don’t make it into your starting lineup, these players are worth getting on your roster especially with the threat of sudden Covid-19 news impacting your usual studs. It’s time to get rid of players you absolutely do not need for Week 17 and make sure your bench is ready if called upon.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO