During Weeks 15 and 16, there was once NFL football on eight of 10 days. Now, fans are getting a chance to recharge as there is no “Thursday Night Football” in Week 17. The NFL usually stops hosting Thursday night games late in the season to avoid putting teams on significantly short rest during the final weeks of the playoff push. As a result, there won’t be a Thursday game in either Week 17 or Week 18. There won’t be a Thursday game in the playoffs either, so that means that “Thursday Night Football” is done for the 2021 NFL season.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO