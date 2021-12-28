ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Waring Forecast: Warming up and tracking rain this week

By Myles Henderson
WTKR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Warming up… Highs will climb to the low 60s today, warmer than yesterday and about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly cloudy skies today with a...

