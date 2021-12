The Bachelor franchise never fails to produce a dramatic finale. It’s an ongoing joke that hosts will refer to each season as the “most dramatic one yet” — but come the final episode, the show almost always delivers on the drama. But just how much of that tension really occurs during filming, and how much of it is manufactured by ABC’s production team? That question has come up again this season, after Michelle Young chose Nayte Olukoya despite the less-than-favorable impression many viewers got of him on the show. Now that they’re happily engaged, some in Bachelor Nation are questioning whether Olukoya just got a bad edit.

