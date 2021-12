Spider-Man: No Way Home on Tuesday officially became Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office with $1.16B. This surpasses the global total of its predecessor, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, which finaled at $1.13B. The split on the Tom Holland/Zendaya/Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer through Tuesday is $516.4M domestic and $644.9M at the international box office. Overseas, the film added $28.4M on Tuesday, a scant 5.6% drop from Monday’s $30.1M. Already becoming the No. 1 movie of 2021 worldwide as it swung past $1B last weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the No. 1 title of the year...

