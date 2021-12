Judgment enforcement against personal property often is difficult. Enforcement against real property has certain advantages, including that it cannot be moved or hidden, ownership records are public, and it can be quite valuable. Further, enforcement against real property can be simple. The judgment creditor’s lawyer signs and delivers a document called an execution to the sheriff, which begins a streamlined process for placing the real property up for sale at a public auction, which can happen in a few months. A court order is not required to sell real property by execution, except if it is the judgment debtor’s homestead. See CPLR 5206(e).

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO