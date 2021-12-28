ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russian Dissident Snatched Hours After Daily Beast Interview About His Entire Family Being Kidnapped

By Anna Nemtsova
Daily Beast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW—Every Chechen has come to fear the word “abduction.” Anyone who dares to speak out against Ramzan Kadyrov—the Putin-anointed leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya—dreads the heavy steps of armed men at their door. The latest spate of raids against critics and bloggers...

