ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

S.African court halts Shell's offshore seismic survey

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSYZk_0dXJ1YiK00

CAPE TOWN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - A South African high court on Tuesday blocked Shell (RDSa.L) from conducting seismic testing offshore from South Africa's pristine Wild Coast, in the latest ruling in a case seeking to prevent the oil major from exploring for oil and gas.

On Dec. 3 a different high court order gave Shell the go-ahead to conduct an extensive seismic survey off South Africa's eastern coast, but this is stopped by Tuesday's ruling that forms part of a broader court application contending Shell did not have the necessary environmental approvals. read more

"We respect the court’s decision and have paused the survey while we review the judgement," a Shell spokesperson said.

Environmentalists and others have protested against Shell's plans for seismic blasting, saying its underwater acoustics are harmful to marine animals, especially migrating whales.

"Shell must stop pending the resolution of our application for a final interdict, which we are equally confident of," Johan Lorenzen, one of the lawyers representing fishing communities along the east coast told Reuters.

But, South Africa's energy minister has defended Shell's plans, saying its critics want to deprive Africa of energy resources. read more

Despite global efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and pressure from many governments and investors to limit the carbon emissions that drive global warming, offshore South Africa has seen a flurry of exploration activity and significant discoveries.

South Africa, which is a net importer of petroleum products, is eager to source feedstock for its state-run Mossel Bay gas-to-liquid refinery that was operating at a fraction of its output because of dwinding domestic gas supplies.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Inhabitat.com

Campaigners in South Africa halt Shell’s oil exploration

Local campaigners have blocked Shell from exploring oil on South Africa’s eastern coastline. In a battle pitting the oil company against the community, the court ruled that Shell halt its seismic tests. Activists and locals argue that the seismic tests are detrimental to the environment. The tests involved blasting sound waves on a coast full of whales, dolphins and seals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

North Sea benchmark crude oil supply to fall in February

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Supply of the five North Sea crude oil grades underpinning the dated Brent benchmark will average about 707,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February, loading programmes showed, down from 813,000 bpd planned in January. Dated Brent is based on the Brent, Ekofisk, Oseberg, Forties and...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

China fires up giant coal power plant in face of calls for cuts

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China, under fire for approving new coal power stations as other countries try to curb greenhouse gases, has completed the first 1,000-megawatt unit of the Shanghaimiao plant, the biggest of its kind under construction in the country. Its operator, the Guodian Power Shanghaimiao Corporation, a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
rigzone.com

Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe

The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin. Traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch. The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin and is likely headed to Europe, according to Mathew Ang, an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy crisis: Britain leans on gas shipments from Qatar to ease supply squeeze

Britain has tapped Qatar as an informal natural gas supplier of last resort in the face of soaring gas prices, The Independent has learned, after foreign secretary Liz Truss visited the Gulf nation in October.Pressure to ensure gas supply has mounted as prices have risen at record rates across the EU and UK. Pandemic production disruption, lack of UK storage capacity and slimmer stores in major EU economies have left many countries scrambling to top up supplies of natural gas this winter.Energy suppliers this week described soaring gas prices as a “national crisis” and industry estimates suggest that consumers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Oil And Gas#South African
FOXBusiness

Oil may hit $100 in 2022 as US energy independence dwindles

Energy prices exploded in 2021, and 2022 may bring a repeat unless the Biden administration changes its anti-fossil fuel agenda. USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 54.67 +0.15 +0.28%. Canceled pipelines and drilling moratoriums have created a toxic environment for U.S. oil and gas investment. Because of this, the U.S....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

The African nation aiming to be a hydrogen superpower

"So now finally, we're on the map," says Philip Balhoa about Lüderitz, a town in southern Namibia, where harsh desert meets pale ocean. The port town has previously benefited from diamonds and fishing booms, but now struggles with high rates of unemployment and aging infrastructure. A proposed green hydrogen...
AGRICULTURE
electrek.co

China’s largest offshore wind farm is now fully connected to the grid

China’s largest offshore wind farm was connected to the grid at full capacity on Saturday, December 25. It transmitted power through undersea cables. The 802 megawatt (MW) Jiangsu Qidong offshore wind farm is off the eastern province of Jiangsu. The wind farm consists of three projects – H1, H2, and H3 – and each has an offshore booster station.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Shell ordered to halt work at Prelude LNG off Australia

Shell reported a fire onboard the floating facility in early December. Shell must halt work at its Prelude floating LNG project off the coast of Western Australia until it can show it is safe to operate in the event of a power loss, an Australian regulator said December 23. Shell...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
industryglobalnews24.com

Shell’s Prelude FLNG Remains Shut

NOPSEMA, an oil and gas safety regulator in Australia has asked Shell to keep its Prelude FLNG facility shut until it is proven that the oil and gas giant can keep the facility running smoothly and properly powered. Shell also has to ensure NOPSEMA that the safety systems onboard were operational when complete power loss took place on 2nd December.
SHELL, WY
Houston Chronicle

Shell gets OK to proceed with offshore wind project off New England

A joint offshore wind venture spearheaded by Royal Dutch Shell and Ocean Winds North America has gained approval to build more offshore wind turbines off the New England coast that is expected to generate 400 megawatts. The new turbines, part of the Mayflower project, will provide energy to Massachusetts’ three...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cleveland Jewish News

Should Israel have halted offshore gas licenses to encourage renewables?

Experts are questioning a recent announcement by Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources Karine Elharrar that she would not award new offshore licenses for gas exploration in 2022, instead pivoting toward renewable energy. “In the coming year we will focus on the future, on green electricity, on energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Taylor Energy To Pay $475M Over Longest-Running Offshore Oil Spill

Taylor Energy agreed to turn over all remaining assets to the U.S. to resolve liability for the oil spill at its former GOM offshore facility. Oil and gas company Taylor Energy has agreed to turn over all its remaining assets to the United States upon liquidation to resolve its liability for the oil spill at its former Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production facility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shell Enters Chevron-Operated Block Offshore Suriname

Chevron and Shell have signed a farm-out agreement for Block 5, located offshore Suriname. Supermajors Chevron and Shell have signed a farm-out agreement for Block 5, located offshore Suriname. Suriname’s national oil company Staatsolie said that Chevron’s Suriname arm transferred to Shell a third of its 60 percent interest in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy