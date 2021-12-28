ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Cows of a different color: Hybrids let dairy farmers produce milk with fewer resources

By Nancy Molnar, The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago

Some local dairy herds are changing color and getting shorter. That's a good thing, according to a man who consults with area dairy farms.

Glenn Carlisle, of Carlisle Dairy + Forage Consulting, LLC, of Dover, is among those promoting planned three-way cross breeding of dairy cattle to allow farmers to get more income while using fewer resources to produce milk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2if0j8_0dXJ0Wuf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTPNB_0dXJ0Wuf00

"Beef, poultry and swine have utilized three-way hybrids ever since I can remember," Carlisle said, citing these benefits:

• Increased feed efficiency, with cross-breeds requiring 10% to 15% less feed per unit of production.

• Higher fertility, which lowers health-intervention costs.

• Longevity, a bonus from breeding the right animals with each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HS1L_0dXJ0Wuf00

"The concept was developed and extensively researched by a group of California dairymen along with an innovative cow breeding expert named Mike Osmundson," Carlisle said. "Starting in 1999, the concept pioneers tried, and discarded, multiple breeds of cows to reach the ideal prototype animals."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1AYr_0dXJ0Wuf00

He said black-and-white, pure-bred Holstein-Friesian cows have dominated world milk production for over 100 years. Along the way, some strengths were shed to achieve higher production. Lower productive lifetimes with higher health intervention costs, and an issue with in-breeding closely related cows, have inadvertently caused some issues that cost the farmers significant losses of income.

Talk about inbreeding

How inbred are they?

Carlisle noted that 90% of purebred Holsteins are descended from six sires.

Researchers settled on two breeds to complement the Holstein drive to produce large amounts of milk. They are the Montebeliarde from France, a durable, fertile and low- input breed, and the VikingRed, a hardy cow developed in the Nordic countries which has minimal health issues and high fertility.

"The resulting off-spring are an interesting variety of color patterns, but uniform in size, and easily achieve the desired goals." Carlisle said. The red coats of the parents show up in succeeding generations. They are shorter in stature than pure U.S. Holsteins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rp2al_0dXJ0Wuf00

Carlisle said these multi-colored cows produce milk with denser milk solids: butterfat, protein and other solids.

"As human fluid milk trends continue to drop — and butter, cheese, yogurt and other products consumers want are going sharply upwards in demand — it makes sense in many ways," Carlisle said. "Since a dairyman’s payment for his milk is based on the percentage of these solids in his milk – more income can be produced without increasing the volume of milk transported."

More profit, less stress

The cross-bred cows are more profitable than their Holstein herdmates, according to the report from a 10-year study with high-performance Minnesota dairy herds. The study was conducted by three researchers from the University of Minnesota. The final results of the study were presented in a July 2019 conference in the Netherlands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W0UVT_0dXJ0Wuf00

"The concept – now called ProCROSS and marketed in the USA by Creative Genetics of California and world-wide — is proving to be a huge financial boon to U.S. farming families by decreasing resources used in feed and labor and increased quality of family life with lower stress," Carlisle said. "That is exciting for me as a consultant to our local family owned farms. Better quality of life with less stress. Who wouldn’t like that?"

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Cows of a different color: Hybrids let dairy farmers produce milk with fewer resources

Comments / 0

Related
capitalpress.com

CoBank forecasts tight milk supplies, strong dairy demand

Declining margins on dairy farms in the U.S. and around the world will push producers to reduce herds, tightening global milk supplies in 2022. Milk production in Europe and New Zealand in particular will continue to face headwinds with stricter environmental regulations discouraging any growth in cow numbers, according to a new outlook report by CoBank. But demand for dairy products will continue to grow due to the expected continuing recovery from COVID-19 and a higher demand for protein — particularly in high-growth regions such as Southeast Asia. “However, the U.S. Phase One trade agreement with China is set to expire at year end, and China could steer its purchases toward our main export competitors — New Zealand and the EU,” the report said. Ongoing port congestion and a strengthening dollar would also hinder U.S. dairy exports. “Port congestion and a shortage of available outbound containers will remain as headwinds for U.S. dairy exporters for much of 2022,” the report said. Ongoing logistical snarls, resulting in higher detention and demurrage costs and declining market share in Asian markets, will pressure U.S. dairy companies. “International companies are already switching dairy purchases to Europe and New Zealand origin — a trend that is likely to accelerate in 2022,” the report said. U.S. domestic consumption for dairy products, however, will be more resilient as consumer demand increases due to a growing U.S. economy. “The cross current of resilient domestic and global demand for dairy products with the slowing growth in milk supplies should give additional upward lift to milk prices in 2022,” the report said. Combined with softer feed costs following big corn and soybean harvests, producer margins will finally improve. “However, high costs for labor, construction and freight will limit upside margin potential and dampen milk production growth,” the report said. CoBank expects U.S. dairy producers to increasingly evaluate robotics and automation on the farm due to the tightness in farm labor. Producers in the West will also face tighter feed availability due to the potential for continuing drought, made more likely by La Nina conditions. That’s an additional incentive for dairies in the region to move farther inland, particularly to the Midwest and Plains states, the report said. “For dairy processors, increasing milk costs, inflation driving up operating costs and labor availability will mean some processors get squeezed — particularly those manufacturing commodity dairy products,” the report said. In addition, the significant expansion in capacity for cheese production coming online in 2022 will reduce milk supplies available for other products. Tanner Ehmke, CoBank lead economist for dairy and specialty crops, authored the dairy portion of the broader outlook report on the U.S. rural economy.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

CoBank: Strong demand expected to boost prices for animal protein

Tight supplies and strong demand are expected to bolster prices for animal proteins in 2022, but inflation could cut into U.S. per capita meat consumption. The consumer price index for all meats, poultry, fish and eggs hit an all-time high in October, rising 12% year over year, according to CoBank’s “2022 Year Ahead Report — Forces that will Shape the U.S. Rural Economy.”
AGRICULTURE
Slate

The National Security Case for Lab-Grown and Plant-Based Meat

An important milestone went largely unnoticed at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this fall. President Isaac Herzog of Israel became the world’s first head of state to try “cultivated meat”—made from actual chicken cells, but without slaughtering animals. After sampling it, Herzog declared it to be delicious and said the technology was critical not just to Israel’s security, but to the entire world.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Dover, OH
Business
City
Dover, OH
City
California, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Local
Ohio Industry
WHSV

Mild and dry winter benefits local dairy farmers

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With a warmer and drier December, there are many industries that get affected in a negative way but not all of them. Frank Will, part owner of Mount Crawford Creamery said this winter has been very nice for dairy farmers. Currently Harrisonburg’s nearby station, Dale Enterprise, has measured a top 10 warmest December on record in 2021. Before the rain Wednesday night, Harrisonburg was on pace to have the 2nd driest December with only 0.09 inches of rain measured at Dale Enterprise.
HARRISONBURG, VA
iheart.com

China increasing pork production; will need to buy more grain

A recent Bloomberg report says China, which consumes half the world’s pork, has a goal to be mostly self-sufficient in pork production. That means it will need more grain imports to feed the world’s biggest pig herd. China’s agriculture ministry says the country will maintain a target to...
AGRICULTURE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas producing fewer hogs and pigs

Arkansas inventory of all hogs and pigs on December 1 totaled 116,000 head, down 8 percent from December 1, 2020. Breeding hog inventory, at 45,000 head, was up 5 percent from previous year; and market hog inventory, at 71,000 head, was down 14 percent from the previous year. For the...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Cattle#Dairy Cows#Milk Solids#Cow Milk#Llc#Holstein Friesian#Vikingred#Nordic
voiceofmuscatine.com

Record November red meat, beef production

The USDA says red meat and beef production for November were record large. Beef was reported at 2.379 billion pounds, 5% above a year ago, with a 6% increase in slaughter to 2.858 million head canceling out a five-pound decrease in the average live weight to 1,382 pounds. Pork came...
AGRICULTURE
MarketRealist

Potatoes Get Added the List of 2021 Food Shortages

The year is now drawing to a close. While 2021 has been good for investors and the S&P 500 looks set for its third consecutive year of double-digit returns, it has also been marred with shortages of several essential and daily use goods. Now, potatoes have made it to the list of food products that are in short supply.
INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Milk futures lower, cash dairy steady to higher Thursday

Milk futures lower, cash dairy steady to higher Thursday. In light trade Thursday, milk futures were mostly lower and cash dairy closed higher. January Class III milk futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange down a nickel at $19.49. February 20 cents lower at $19.95. March through May contracts four higher to nine lower.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
France
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Netherlands
capitalpress.com

U.S. dairy farmers reduce herd, slow production

U.S. dairy producers have reduced cow numbers and milk production in response to ongoing margin pressures and an uncertain feed situation. The dairy cow herd has declined 118,000 head since its peak of 9.5 million in June, and milk production fell into negative year-over-year territory in November, according to USDA.
AGRICULTURE
wearegreenbay.com

Simple holiday recipes from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

(WFRV) – This holiday season, when it comes to cheese, the more the merrier. Local 5 Live gets some festive ways to enjoy the fruits of Wisconsin farmers’ labor with some recipes from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. For this recipe and many more, head to wisconsincheese.com/recipes.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

How Animal Feed Led To The Creation Of Cheese Puffs

Cheese puffs, cheese doodles, cheese curls — whatever you prefer to call them, these now-ubiquitous junk food snacks were actually discovered by accident. The corn puffs join a long line of food products that were invented by chance, including Wheaties cereal, which was the inadvertent result of bran gruel spilled over a hot stove flaking into a crisp. Appropriately enough, cheese puffs were created in none other than Wisconsin, which many call "America's Dairyland." Wisconsin is also the home of fried cheese curds and cheeseheads, with the latter serving as the nickname for fans of the state's NFL team, the Green Bay Packers.
AGRICULTURE
Vox

The “humanewashing” of America’s meat and dairy, explained

Most meat, dairy, and eggs sold in the US come from factory farms, where animals are tightly packed together in dark, unsanitary warehouses. But you wouldn’t know it while browsing the meat, dairy, and egg aisles at the grocery store. A carton of “all natural” eggs might bear an illustration of a rustic farm; packages of chicken meat are touted as “humanely raised.”
AGRICULTURE
WETM

Dairy farm donates award money to local school for milk containers

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) – A Southern Tier farm that recently received an honorable mention for a top northeast dairy prize is using that money to help local students. Stronghaven Farm received the Dairying for Tomorrow Award in October 2021 and then made a $500 donation to the Tioga Central School District to purchase portable milk coolers for students.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Resources are available for farmers under stress

A farmer wellness coordinator says more farmers are reaching out for help to stay well mentally. Karen Endres is a dairy farmer and serves as Wisconsin’s Farmer Wellness Coordinator working closely with the Wisconsin Farm Center. She tells Brownfield there is one primary cause for not feeling well. “A lot of times in farming, it’s just stress and as a farmer, what do we like to do? We like to fix it, so we try to fix it ourselves or we hold it in and we don’t let anybody know about it, so I think it’s so important that we can just get out and talk to someone.”
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

Compensation available for Canadian dairy, poultry farmers

Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau announced that the third payment under the Dairy Direct Payment Program (DDPP) is now available to producers. The owner of a farm with 80 dairy cows will be awarded compensation in the form of a direct payment of approximately $38,000 each year.
AGRICULTURE
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

418
Followers
372
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy