New family-owned Annie's Sweets & Treats shop in Madison County welcomes new friends

Stopping by the new Annie's Sweets & Treats in Morrisville is like a warm and welcoming visit with family, and for good reason.

Namesake Annie Skinner and her own family — including parents Deborah and Mike and sister Katie — run the shop and enjoy sharing their hospitality with all of their customers.

"I have met so many kind people here," Annie said. "I make new friends every day."

The shop was something she and her family had talked about for a long time but they never really thought they would do it, Annie admitted. But when she graduated last December from Nazareth College with a degree in Theater Design and Technology, right in the midst of a pandemic that limited any use of that degree and experience, she decided to pursue an alternate career plan.

They bought the building on East Main Street in Morrisville, renovated the space and opened their new sandwich, bakery, candy and ice cream shop July 2. Deborah and Katie both quit their jobs to join Annie's Sweets & Treats full time, while Mike continues with his residential remodeling business while helping out as needed.

"I wanted to support Annie and help her to realize her dreams," Deborah said of making that commitment. "That's what family does."

Since then, Annie and her family crew have sold sandwiches with house-roasted meat, baked goods and pastries, Gifford’s hard ice cream, Queensboro Farm’s soft custard, Utica Coffee and a wide variety of chocolate treats. Recently, the eatery began offering Sunday night dinners and Tuesday and Friday specials.

Some of the shop's most popular items are cinnamon buns, breakfast and lunch sandwiches and "Freakshakes" — which Deborah called "milkshakes on steroids" made with intriguing and unexpected mixes of treats. They purchase New York state-made products as much as possible, Annie added.

They just got an espresso machine and intend to expand their coffee offerings since, as Deborah said, coffee and baked goods go so well together.

Annie said she is impressed by how welcoming the Morrisville community has been. Her customer base is growing with the help of social media, foot traffic and word-of-mouth.

“I find it rewarding to see new and repeat customers," she said.

Annie said she recognizes the need for eateries to be creative and flexible. With a menu that changes frequently, she is constantly trying to keep things fresh and trendy. She also pays close attention to what customers ask for and will add those new items to the menu when possible.

Annie's Sweets & Treats is located at 10 E. Main St. in Morrisville and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 315-684-1264 or find Annie's Sweets & Treats on Facebook.

Deborah said she appreciates the quality family time they get to enjoy in the shop.

"It is really a unique experience to be able to spend so much time with my children at an age when they are usually leaving you," she explained. "It gives me a warm feeling."

With mom and sister right nearby and dad's tutelage readily available when needed, Annie knows she has a support system that will help drive her to success. Annie promised she will always turn to her mother for guidance.

"Very few of my decisions get made without consulting her. She has spent 20 years as a business owner, so it would be foolish of me to think there is not something I can learn from her every single day," Annie said. "I really enjoy being able to spend time with my family. I went away but now it's nice to be surrounded by them as we experience together all the good and bad of running a business."

