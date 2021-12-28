ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mask mandate opponents file appeal to reverse denial of preliminary injunction

By Asad Jung, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 2 days ago
Groups that challenged the state-wide mask mandate authorized by the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education have appealed an earlier decision that denied their request for a preliminary injunction.

The injunction would have discontinued mask mandates for school children in 18 public school districts and two municipalities. Among the defendants is the Sandwich Public School District.

On Nov. 16, Hampden County Superior Court Judge David Hodge denied the groups' injunction request, saying the plaintiffs failed to show that “irreparable injury would occur without immediate injunctive relief.”

The Appeals Court hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 18 at John Adams Courthouse in Boston. Associate Justice Joseph M. Ditkoff will preside.

The mask requirement for K-12 public schools is in effect until at least Jan. 15.

Earlier:Judge denies injunction challenging state-wide public school mask mandate

Plaintiffs The Family Freedom Endeavor, Inc., The People’s Freedom Endeavor, Representatives of the People’s Freedom Endeavor, Children’s Health Rights of Massachusetts, Citizens For Medical Freedom Inc., and several individual parents have since filed with the Appeals Court, where they hope a single justice will modify Hodge’s decision and toss the state's mask mandate.

In their petition, the groups reiterated previous assertions that the mask mandates violated the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights, that the practice of mask wearing causes irreparable harm to children, and that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and other named municipalities lack the authority to issue mask mandates.

The mandates also conflict with the state Department of Public Health’s regulatory scheme, the groups argue.

In a post on the Children's Health Rights of Massachusetts website following Hodge's denial, the group called masks a "tool of control and shame." They also stated the DESE is using masks to "coerce vaccinations."

legalnewsline.com

Emergency appeal filed with SCOTUS to block Biden vaccine mandate

CINCINNATI (Legal Newsline) -The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has dissolved the Fifth Circuit’s stay on President Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate, 2-1. The mandate's suspension, which had been in place since November, was lifted late Friday. The stay had been the result of a petition filed in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals by Louisiana business owner Brandon Trosclair and a group of Texas workers at CaptiveAire Systems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Massachusetts State
Axios

Federal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large companies

A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for businesses with at least 100 workers. Why it matters: The administration paused enforcement of the mandate, which requires companies to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, after a separate federal circuit court last month deemed it "staggeringly overbroad."
U.S. POLITICS
Union Leader

U.S. appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine-or-test rule for workplaces

A U.S. appeals court on Friday reinstated a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, a federal government rule that covers 80 million American workers. The ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety...
CONGRESS & COURTS
erienewsnow.com

PENNCREST lifts Mask Mandate, following State Supreme Court ruling

Rebounding from the beginning of the pandemic has been tough for some students. They remember the transition from learning in person to online. "It was challenging because we were online a lot of the time,” said Maplewood student, Jordyn Ploski. "They tried to keep us in school as much...
EDUCATION
CBS Baltimore

Court Halts Federal Jury Selection In Maryland, Citing COVID-19 Surge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland courts have ordered that all jury selections be postponed until early February, citing the recent surge the state has seen in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. The court also delayed a grand jury selection and canceled a grand jury session scheduled for the first week of January, saying it will review data on a week-by-week basis to determine whether any grand jury sessions will be held. The decision to postpone those proceedings was based on several factors, including Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate, rising cases and hospitalizations, along with new measures imposed by local governments. “In recent days, certain triggering criteria...
MARYLAND STATE
Petoskey News Review

Judge turns down injunction for school mask mandate

GAYLORD — Otsego County Circuit Court Judge George Mertz has denied a request for a temporary injunction to halt the mask mandate at the Gaylord Community Schools. Mertz's decision on Dec. 17 came in a lawsuit filed by a group of parents called Let Them Breathe that seeks to overturn an order from the Health Department of Northwest Michigan requiring masks in the Gaylord schools and other districts in Northern Michigan in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
GAYLORD, MI
bloomberglaw.com

Immigrant Class Sees Judge’s Bond Hearing Order Nixed on Appeal

Discretionary immigrant detention cases require bond hearings. Injunctive relief in class action to enforce right prohibited. A Massachusetts federal judge’s order mandating bond hearings for a class of immigrants detained on a discretionary basis was vacated by a split First Circuit panel as not statutorily allowed. The district court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cape Cod Times

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

