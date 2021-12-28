ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United’s 16-day coronavirus break did us no favours – Harry Maguire

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
Skipper Harry Maguire admitted a 16-day Covid-19 break had done Manchester United no favours after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle.

The Red Devils needed a 71st-minute equaliser from half-time substitute Edinson Cavani to emerge with anything to show for their efforts at St James’ Park on Monday night as interim manager Ralf Rangnick was forced to abandon his favoured 4-2-2-2 formation, and were indebted to goalkeeper David De Gea for a series of fine saves.

It was their first outing for 16 days after a coronavirus outbreak which prompted the club to close their Carrington training complex – Victor Lindelof was absent on Tyneside after testing positive – but it was the lowly Magpies, playing for the fourth time in 16 days and depleted by Covid and injuries, who very nearly secured just a second win of the campaign.

Maguire told Manchester United’s official website: “No 16-day break in the middle of a football season is going to help you.

“The training ground has been shut and half the lads playing today are recovering from the virus, so of course it’s not going to help us.

“We’ve had people with symptoms, people without symptoms – it’s been a real mixed bag for everyone at the football club and it’s been a tough time.

You can look at that and ask whether the last 16 days had a big impact on that because it looked like we ran out of steam out there.

“But you can’t make excuses for sloppy passes and the opportunities that we had, especially in the first half.

“We’ve got to stay on the ball, we’ve got to stay active and we’ve got to play the ball in their half and we didn’t manage to do that.

“You can look at that and ask whether the last 16 days had a big impact on that because it looked like we ran out of steam out there.

Allan Saint-Maximin (centre) opened the scoring for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

“A point in the end is a fair result, but it’s a result that we’re disappointed with.”

Rangnick’s men fell behind to Allan Saint-Maximin’s superb seventh-minute opener and were criminally negligent in possession as they attempted to work their way back into the game.

Cavani and Jadon Sancho were introduced at the break with Fred and Mason Greenwood making way in a change of shape and the Uruguay international struck with 19 minutes remaining to snatch a point.

However, Jacob Murphy was denied by a post and Miguel Almiron by a stunning De Gea save as time ran down to leave the visitors counting their blessings.

Maguire added: “David’s on great form at the minute. In big moments – it always seems to be late on in games that he’s always there to produce for us.”

The draw left United seven points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal with two games in hand ahead of Thursday’s clash with Burnley at Old Trafford, although Maguire is convinced they will be better for a tough evening in the north east.

He said: “I’m sure 90 minutes will have benefitted every single player out there.

“The Burnley game and the Wolves game are coming up thick and fast and we’ve got to play better than we have done tonight to make sure we get three points.”

Related
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
David De Gea
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Jacob Murphy
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s honeymoon period over as scale of Manchester United job emerges

Four weeks in Manchester in December. Two narrow wins, two unconvincing draws and one big outbreak of Covid-19. Some honeymoon, isn’t it? And worse still for Ralf Rangnick, after only just avoiding defeat to a Newcastle United side that deserved only their second Premier League win of the season, that honeymoon is most certainly over now.Ragnick appeared to recognise as much from his vantage point in St James’ Park’s away dugout, a few yards in front of the press box, where he and technical director-cum-assistant coach Darren Fletcher took turns to register their displeasure with what United were producing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle give Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United a lesson in pressing as Joelinton dazzles in draw

Ralf Rangnick would have applauded the intensity, the intention, and the execution. Only, the kind of pressing he advocates and is famed for was being implemented by Newcastle, with Allan Saint-Maximin hounding Diogo Dalot when the clock struck 54.That was a theme of the night at St James’ Park; the hosts suffocating and stifling their jaded opponents in an encounter that made it difficult to decipher which team had recorded a sole league victory ahead of kick-off amid Operation Avoid Relegation. Substitute Edinson Cavani carpeted some of the embarrassment by securing an undeserved point for Manchester United; the Uruguayan enforcing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof misses Manchester United’s Newcastle trip after testing positive for Covid

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has missed Monday night’s trip to Newcastle after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced.Lindelof was substituted after suffering breathing difficulties during the 1-0 win over Norwich in United’s last outing on 11 December, though United said at the time that was not thought to be related to the Covid-19 cases that forced the closure of the club’s training ground.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesLindelof, who was given a heart monitor to try to get to the bottom of the problem, was said by the club to have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire blames Covid break for sloppy Manchester United performance at Newcastle

PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe will ‘count the bodies’ ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Everton

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe will take a roll call ahead of Thursday’s scheduled trip to Everton after admitting he is “dangerously close” to not having enough players to fulfil the fixture.The Magpies went into Monday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United with their squad ravaged by positive Covid-19 tests and injuries and emerged further depleted.Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie and the suspended Isaac Hayden were absent from a matchday squad which featured only eight substitutes, while Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin both limped off.Howe admitted Wilson’s injury in particular was a concern, and while midfielder Hayden is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park on Monday evening as the hosts’ battle to stave off relegation continues.Newcastle entered this gameweek in 19th place in the Premier League, their 4-0 thrashing by Man City last time out making it three losses in a row for the Magpies.Man United, meanwhile, have stabilised themselves somewhat since the recent arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, under whom they have secured two narrow wins and a draw.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesHowever, the Red Devils have not competed in over two weeks due to Covid-related match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Lengthy Covid break did Man Utd no favours, says Maguire

London (AFP) – Harry Maguire said a 16-day coronavirus break had done Manchester United no favours after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle, leaving them seven points off the top four. Ralf Rangnick’s men needed a 71st-minute equaliser from half-time substitute Edinson Cavani after Allan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof hoping for swift return after positive Covid test

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has provided an update on his health and revealed he hopes to be “back with the guys” soon.The Swedish international has not played for the Red Devils since the 1-0 win at Norwich on December 11, a match where he had to be replaced in the second half due to breathing difficulties.A subsequent Covid-19 outbreak at Old Trafford saw United have an enforced 16-day break before they returned to Premier League action with a 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday, but Lindelof was absent from the squad.🔙🔜Great to hear from you, @VLindelof 🙏#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Burnley predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester United face Burnley on Thursday night as they complete a run of three Premier League fixtures in a row against the teams occupying places in the relegation zone.That quirk is as a result of postponements to other games, with Harry Maguire saying the break hadn’t done United any favours after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Newcastle United after Christmas.Burnley, meanwhile, haven’t played since 12 December with three games since then called off - they haven’t scored since 20 November and haven’t won since the end of October.Victory for the Red Devils will push them closer to fourth, while a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause breaks his silence on his terrifying 2018 Boxing Day ordeal in which five thugs attempted to rob and kidnap him after following him home from a trip to London

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause has detailed his terrifying ordeal in which a group of thugs attempted to rob and kidnap him after a day out shopping in London. Hause, 26, opened up on the harrowing 2018 incident in the second part of a documentary titled PowerHause Journey ft. Kortney, revealing for the first time that one of the group smashed a glass bottle over his head during the episode.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
