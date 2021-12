Today I went to the San Diego Zoo by myself. Darren was doing the household laundry and Nova had a slight fever and stuffy nose. She took an antigen test and was negative, but we'll keep an eye on it. Since I STILL haven't received my test results from DECEMBER 23rd, I'm still kinda stressing about the stupid text message I got. This morning I filled out the form to get results if it's been more than four days since your test and you haven't received results and I still didn't get anything back. It's very frustrating. I'm already a hypochondriac about it...is my back hurting from my 35lb backpack I carry everywhere or is it COVID? Am I tired because I'm a lazy person who needs a lot of sleep but stays up way too late or is it COVID? Is this PMS and winter grumps or is it COVID? And then listening to the White House COVID-19 response team did absolutely NOTHING to make me feel at ease. Do I waste one of the four tests we have left when it is better if I actually have symptoms and will I be able to replace them with the shortages? Do I wait in line for testing among people who have a high likelihood of being sick to still just have to wait another 4 to 7 days for a result? It's all very frustrating.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO