The Samsung Galaxy A53 is yet another mid-range smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. It has yet to launch so for now, we’ll settle on leaks and rumors. We know it won’t be long before the company makes the official announcement. More of than not, what we see surfacing usually turn out to be true. It will be more premium mid-range with the almost premium specs and features. The device will already run on Android 12 OS out of the box with an Exynos 1200 processor.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO