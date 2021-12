The innate immune response of children is better at fighting coronavirus compared to that of adults, new research suggests. The study, which compared Covid infection in adults and children across multiple organs, found a stronger innate immune response in the airways of children, characterised by the rapid deployment of proteins called interferons that alert killer white blood cells to restrict viral replication early on. According to the study, a less rapid immune response in adults meant the virus was better able to invade other parts of the body where the infection was harder to control.Interferons are proteins with strong anti-viral...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO