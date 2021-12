When it comes to prebuilt desktop PCs, you have to judge them within context of the GPU market and how hard it is to find the good ones. For example, this ABS Master Gaming PC prebuilt desktop gaming PC has dropped in price at Newegg to just $1,349.99. That's $250 off what it normally goes for. Given all the parts in this PC, and the bloated prices of the RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, you're basically looking at around $650 or so for the GPU, which is pretty close to its list price compared to what its going for on eBay and other places. This is a solid deal if you're looking for a new graphics card, and you get a PC built all around it at the same time.

COMPUTERS ・ 18 HOURS AGO