Rain becomes steadier Tuesday Night

By Heidi Moore, Chief Meteorologist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, showers on and off through the day as another warm front lazily pushes through the region. Showers will be more consistent and organized the later in the day we go, all building up to a steadier rain event expected Wednesday. We’ll be windy at times but gusts shouldn’t be enough...

