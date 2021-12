There are several barriers to entry for car buyers when it comes to purchasing an electric vehicle (EV). One is the cost—though, a recent study found owning an EV is cheaper than a traditional gas-guzzling car—and another is range anxiety. The Nissan Leaf was the first EV for the masses with its decent range and easy-to-swallow price tag. But since the Leaf’s introduction, most of the new EVs have been higher-cost models that are far out of reach for most buyers. Luckily times are changing with the introduction of new lower-priced EVs, like the Chevy Bolt and Volkswagen ID.4.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO