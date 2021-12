The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few more transactions on Thursday and unfortunately one of those included a player being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. According to the steelers on Thursday, the team has now placed cornerback Arthur Maulet on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With this move being so late it in the week, there is now a decent chance that Maulet will miss the Monday night home game against the Cleveland Browns.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO