Want a fresh and peaceful start to 2022? Get outdoors on New Year’s Day with a First Day Hike. These guided hikes in state parks, forests, and historic sites are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes program, and there are a bunch to choose from in NJ. Scroll down for the First Day Hikes in NJ happening this year, then bundle up the family, grab your water bottles, and get going—with the fresh air and good vibes, it’s the best way to start 2022. And for more hikes around NJ, be sure to check out our guide for the best hiking trails and toddler-friendly hiking trails for littles.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO