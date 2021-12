Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, has announced a key partnership with DSA Systems, a leading international provider of vehicle system diagnostics and remote OTA technology. The partnership calls for the two companies to collaborate on Mullen’s strategic FIVE EV Crossover Program. MULN is working on its Mullen FIVE offering, which is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that provides multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a design that is Strikingly Different(TM).

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO