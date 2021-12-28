ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany's ZF to invest in Korean self-driving startup

Cover picture for the articleStradVision set to raise $50 million from car parts maker ZF and other investors in Series C funding. Germany's car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen is in the final stages of negotiations to invest around 20 billion won ($17 million) in StradVision, a South Korean developer of autonomous driving technology....

inputmag.com

Hyundai is leaving combustion engines behind for good

Hyundai is moving full speed ahead into the electric car market, recalls be damned. The Korean auto company is reportedly shutting down the development team responsible for its internal combustion engines in an effort to jump-start its electric car program. Hyundai’s head of research and development, Park Chung-kook, sent an...
ECONOMY
atlanticcitynews.net

Successful restart for the electronics industry in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): On December 16-18, electronica India, productronica India, IPCA Expo and MatDispens, back in their physical format, were held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru and concluded this special edition successfully. Continuing the bounce back sentiment, the business community enthusiastically took part,...
BUSINESS
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla’s Fully Agile Rapid Innovation

In 2008, Nextbigfuture wrote how a massive technological transformation was possible even without greater than human-level general artificial intelligence or molecular nanotechnology. I proposed that a mundane technological singularity without super-technology could transform the world. A lot of systems and processes would have to be redesigned. The mundane singularity could be 100 to 1000 times faster in terms of production and various capabilities. However, it now turns out that Elon Musk and Tesla will be able to deliver 100 times faster factories or production by applying Agile methodologies to hardware manufacturing.
BUSINESS
#Investment#Lg Electronics#Renault Samsung Motors#Vehicles#Stradvision#Series C#Zf Friedrichshafen#South Korean#Lg Electronics Inc#Hyundai Motor Co#Hyundai Mobis Co#Svnet#Adas#Postech#Samsung Sds Co
TechCrunch

Foreign investors, mature startups redraw New Zealand’s VC funding landscape

“Early-stage investment as an asset class is maturing in New Zealand,” Suse Reynolds, chair of New Zealand’s Angel Association, a network that connects angel investors to business owners, wrote in the PwC report. “A noticeable trend is that deal sizes are getting larger as early-stage ventures and angel-backed ventures scale and require larger quantums of growth capital.”
WORLD
Sufyan Maan, M.Eng

Self-Driving Car Companies Racing to Autonomous Future

As the race for autonomous vehicles is getting tighter, some huge monetary benefits would be accrued by those who eventually made it to the finish line. According to research data from Allied Market Research, the self-driving market is projected to grow from $54.23 billion to approximately $555.67 billion in just 7 years.
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Self-Driving Startup Haomo.AI Raises Nearly USD150 Million in Series A Fundraiser

(Yicai Global) Dec. 22 -- Chinese autonomous driving startup Haomo.AI has secured almost CNY1 billion (USD150 million) in its Series A funding round. GL Ventures, Meituan, Shoucheng Holdings Limited, Qualcomm Ventures, and JZ Capital took part the fundraiser, Beijing-based Haomo.AI said in a statement today. The proceeds will be used for research and development as well as recruitment, it added.
WORLD
pymnts

Google’s Africa Investment Fund Backs Ugandan Bike-Hailing Startup Safeboda

Google has invested an undisclosed amount in Ugandan bike-hailing startup SafeBoda, according to reports on Thursday (Dec. 16), marking the tech giant’s first cash disbursement since Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, launched the Africa Investment Fund at Google for Africa in October. Google’s investment in SafeBoda will...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Cruise CEO Ammann Leaving GM's Self-Driving Car Unit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday that Dan Ammann, the chief executive of its majority-owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary, is leaving the company, effective immediately. The U.S. automaker did not give a reason for the departure of Ammann, a former GM president and chief financial officer. GM...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The Startup Investments Gaining The Most Momentum on StartEngine This Week

Startup crowdfunding provides retail investors with the ability to invest in early-stage companies with the hopes of realizing major gains if the companies see massive success. These three companies have earned the trust of many startup investors and have the most momentum on the StartEngine crowdfunding platform this week:. Knightscope.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

MTS AI’s INTEMA Joins NVIDIA Inception VC Alliance to Invest in AI Startups

INTEMA by MTS AI is pleased to announce that its AI accelerator programme for education has become a member of the NVIDIA Inception VC Alliance, an association of 200 leading venture funds and investors that has been established by NVIDIA to support the growth of startups across fields ranging from AI, data science, and high-performance computing. The collaboration will enable INTEMA to invest in a potential pool of more than 9,000 of NVIDIA’s Inception programme startup members, a group which comprises high-potential AI startups from all over the world. Additionally, the collaboration opens up access to mentor support and the online resources of NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Institute for INTEMA’s investee and portfolio companies.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Biggest Threat One Step Closer To American Launch

Heard of Nio? If you're not au fait with automakers outside of the US, then you might not know of the Chinese EV automaker, but that's about to change. As reported by Electrek, Nio's Vice President, Saurabh Bhatnagar, has posted no fewer than 47 job posts on the business networking site, LinkedIn, all listed within the USA. Since breaking into the headlines with the Nio EP9 electric supercar a few years back, the automaker has been steadily enhancing its reach within China and the rest of Asia. In 2021 alone, the company delivered in excess of 80,940 vehicles, but also broke out of Asia by launching in Norway, Germany, and The Netherlands. The job listings in the USA follow the recent launch of the Nio ET5 electric sedan, with which the brand could easily rival the Tesla Model 3.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

India’s GlobalBees joins unicorn club for its Thrasio-like house of brands

Premji Invest, the investment firm controlled by Indian tycoon Azim Premji, led the nine-month-old startup’s Series B financing round, the young firm disclosed in a regulatory filing. The round, about $110 million, values GlobalBees at over $1.1 billion, the filing showed. Steadview Capital, and existing investors Lightspeed, SoftBank and...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Indonesian Fintech Flip Secures $48M via Series B led by Sequoia Capital India, Insight Partners, Insignia Venture Partners

Indonesia’s Flip, a consumer payments platform, confirmed that it has secured $48 million via a Series B round that has been co-led by Sequoia Capital India, Insight Partners, and Insignia Ventures Partners. Flip’s latest investment round notably marks Insight Partners’, a New York-headquartered private equity and venture capital firm,...
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market by Key Factors, Feature Trends and Driving Regions | Valeo, ZF, Linamar

Market research on most trending report Global “Automotive Fly Wheel” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Automotive Fly Wheel market state of affairs. The Automotive Fly Wheel marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Automotive Fly Wheel report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Automotive Fly Wheel Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

Plus planning for Iveco driverless trucks in Europe and China by 2027

Editor’s note: Clarifies production timing in 4th paragraph. California-based autonomous truck software developer Plus is getting more confident about working with Europe’s Iveco to equip trucks with driverless technology. First announced in April, the work planned for the S-Way model might end up benefiting startup Nikola Corp., which...
CARS
pymnts

Israeli FinTech PayMe Wants to Tap Into EU “Gold Rush”

Israeli FinTech PayMe is planning to expand into the European market, capitalizing on a change in regulations that have led to a “gold rush.”. As The Jerusalem Post reported Wednesday (Dec. 29), the company hopes to offer its services to small business-focused platforms, organizations and marketplaces in Europe, allowing them to integrate services such as credit clearing, financing and fraud protection into their products.
BUSINESS

