Affinity picks Goldman as adviser for Burger King Korea, Japan sales

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investment teaser will be sent out to potential buyers in January for a deal estimated at $589 million. Affinity Equity Partners has chosen Goldman Sachs as its adviser for the planned sale of its entire stakes in Burger King’s operations in Korea and Japan – a deal estimated at 700...

