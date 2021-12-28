ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2021 was ‘watershed moment’ for women’s safety, campaigner says

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea Simon, of the End Violence Against Women coalition, said it had been an ‘unprecedented year’ for discussions about males attacking females. The last year has been “a watershed moment” for women’s safety, after a series of high-profile killings thrust male violence into the spotlight, a charity boss and campaigner has...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Domestic violence: Over 1,500 arrests in Met Police crackdown

More than 1,500 arrests have been made in a domestic violence crackdown that took place across London. The 16 Days of Action from the Met Police also saw 560 charges made for offences including domestic abuse, stalking, rape and harassment. Det Insp Kelly Allen, the force's lead on domestic violence,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
runningmagazine.ca

Toronto runner speaks out on women’s safety after being assaulted

On Dec. 1, Amanda Richardson and her running group were on a run in Toronto’s Riverdale Park to celebrate her 40th birthday. She was running laps around the track when she was suddenly struck by a male bystander in the face. The police were called to the scene, but they arrived too late as the man ran off into the Don Valley west of the park.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Shropshire Star

Convicted terrorist given five-month sentence for attacking prison officer

Abdullah Ahmed Jama Farah, from Manchester, left a warder struggling for breath after the assault at HMP Long Lartin in April. A convicted terrorist who punched a prison officer, leaving him struggling to breathe, has been sentenced to an extra five months behind bars. Abdullah Ahmed Jama Farah, from Longsight,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Three arrested in Jobari Gooden murder probe

Mr Gooden was attacked outside a barber’s shop in Peckham Rye, south-east London, at around 3.15pm on December 17. Three people have been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed outside a barber’s shop in a busy London street in broad daylight. Jobari Gooden, 27, was attacked outside...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Suicide#Watershed#Murder#Evaw#The Government
The Independent

Police officer sacked for racial slur found during murder photos investigation

A police officer has been sacked after an investigation into photos taken of two murdered sisters found that he had used a racial slur in a text. PC Harry Chandler, who was an officer in the Metropolitan Police, used the racially offensive word “p***” in a WhatsApp message to another police officer. He was discussing which area of London to rent a flat in, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. The slur was revealed during an investigation into photographs taken of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley in 2020. Two Metropolitan Police officers, Jamie Lewis and Deniz...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

WATCH: Killer caught on CCTV laughing with friend before stabbing him

A killer and the friend he murdered were captured on film laughing together shortly before he stabbed him to death with a large 'Rambo'-style knife. Sean Bulle was arrested in Shrewsbury two days after he stabbed Paulius Petrasiunas, 25, outside a flat when he became irritated with him following a drug deal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
milwaukeesun.com

Woke radicals will ensure Kyle Rittenhouse never leads a normal life

After being cleared of murder charges by jury trial, Kyle Rittenhouse now hopes to attend college. Yet campus radicals are already demanding his cancellation, proving that courtroom justice is irrelevant for many. After surviving a high-profile show trial that diverted wildly from the 'white supremacist' script carefully crafted by the...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy