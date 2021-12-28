ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle ahead of West Ham for Marseille defender Caleta-Car

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympique Marseille defender Duje Ćaleta-Car is emerging as a major winter market target for Newcastle United. The Telegraph says Newcastle are ready to launch a bid for...

www.tribalfootball.com

The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle give Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United a lesson in pressing as Joelinton dazzles in draw

Ralf Rangnick would have applauded the intensity, the intention, and the execution. Only, the kind of pressing he advocates and is famed for was being implemented by Newcastle, with Allan Saint-Maximin hounding Diogo Dalot when the clock struck 54.That was a theme of the night at St James’ Park; the hosts suffocating and stifling their jaded opponents in an encounter that made it difficult to decipher which team had recorded a sole league victory ahead of kick-off amid Operation Avoid Relegation. Substitute Edinson Cavani carpeted some of the embarrassment by securing an undeserved point for Manchester United; the Uruguayan enforcing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park on Monday evening as the hosts’ battle to stave off relegation continues.Newcastle entered this gameweek in 19th place in the Premier League, their 4-0 thrashing by Man City last time out making it three losses in a row for the Magpies.Man United, meanwhile, have stabilised themselves somewhat since the recent arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, under whom they have secured two narrow wins and a draw.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesHowever, the Red Devils have not competed in over two weeks due to Covid-related match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire blames Covid break for sloppy Manchester United performance at Newcastle

Skipper Harry Maguire admitted a 16-day Covid-19 break had done Manchester United no favours after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle.The Red Devils needed a 71st-minute equaliser from half-time substitute Edinson Cavani to emerge with anything to show for their efforts at St James’ Park on Monday night as interim manager Ralf Rangnick was forced to abandon his favoured 4-2-2-2 formation, and were indebted to goalkeeper David De Gea for a series of fine saves.It was their first outing for 16 days after a coronavirus outbreak which prompted the club to close their Carrington training complex...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham defender Coufal: Conceding three goals at home unacceptable

West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal says defeat at home to Southampton was "unacceptable". For Coufal, the concession of three goals was the biggest blow of an afternoon he wants to put quickly behind the east Londoners, with a trip to Watford following swiftly on Tuesday. “It was a difficult afternoon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle plan cash offer for Barcelona defender Umtiti

Newcastle are ready to move for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti. The Sun says Umtiti has emerged as a £17million target for relegation-haunted Newcastle. The 28-year-old defender has fallen out of favour with successive managers at the cash-strapped Spanish giants. And they are desperate to offload Umtiti's £220,000-a-week wages.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle eyeing Olympique Lyon defender Jason Denayer

Newcastle United are eyeing Olympique Lyon defender Jason Denayer. Het Nieuwsblad says Newcastle are interested in the Belgium international for the January market. Denayer left Manchester City in 2018 for Lyon after never establishing himself in England. His contract with OL expires next summer and an extension is currently not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford vs West Ham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

West Ham will look to bounce back in their Premier League fixture against Watford on Tuesday.Watford have had a few of their matches postponed recently due to Covid-related disruptions, meaning they last took to the pitch on 10 December.Meanwhile, West Ham’s Boxing Day loss against Southampton saw Tottenham leapfrog them in the table, and coach David Moyes admits that his team made some mistakes in the clash.He told the West Ham website: “It was rubbish, rubbish from the start – not from start to finish because we were better in the second half, but we were flat in the opening...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Newcastle the latest Premier League match postponed due to Covid and injuries

Everton’s home fixture against Newcastle United on Thursday night has been postponed, the Premier League have confirmed.The Toffees have now had three successive games called off, as Covid - and in this case injuries - continue to hamper the fixture list around the country.A statement from the Premier League detailed that the visitors had applied to have the game postponed “as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match... due to COVID-19 cases and injuries.”Newcastle were in action against Manchester United on Monday 27 December and, while they secured a 1-1 draw, saw Allan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe: Joelinton giving me everything

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes he can help Joelinton reach a new level as a midfielder. The Brazilian is proving to be a revelation in the centre of midfield after dropping back earlier this month under the new head coach. However, Howe feels he can take his game on even...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: Noble? Oh he'll be around next season!

West Ham boss David Moyes has hinted at a major role for skipper Mark Noble when he retires. Noble will hang up the boots at the end of the season. Moyes said, "I think Mark'll be around - I don't think he'll be too far away! We'd like to keep him in some capacity around the place because of the years he's been here.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

English football’s civil war will continue in a 2022 full of rancour and mistrust

It has been a fractious year for football. The failed attempt to create a European Super League exposed the fault lines that run throughout the game. The divide between the various factions is likely to get wider in the coming 12 months.Money is at the heart of the problem but it is not as simple as rich vs poor, haves vs have-nots. There are shifting alliances everywhere, betrayal and backstabbing abound. There is more intrigue in the domestic game than in a John Le Carre novel.The Tracey Crouch fan-led review of governance suggested that the answer to this is an...
PREMIER LEAGUE

