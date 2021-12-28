Newcastle ahead of West Ham for Marseille defender Caleta-Car

West Ham will look to bounce back in their Premier League fixture against Watford on Tuesday.Watford have had a few of their matches postponed recently due to Covid-related disruptions, meaning they last took to the pitch on 10 December.Meanwhile, West Ham’s Boxing Day loss against Southampton saw Tottenham leapfrog them in the table, and coach David Moyes admits that his team made some mistakes in the clash.He told the West Ham website: “It was rubbish, rubbish from the start – not from start to finish because we were better in the second half, but we were flat in the opening...

